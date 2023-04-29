'I am innocent, ready to face investigation...' WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh amid sexual harassment row

"Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. My tenure is almost over," WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told media.

A day after two FIRs were filed against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, the BJP MP claimed that he is innocent and ready to face the investigation. Speaking to the media, he said, "I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency. I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of the Supreme Court."

Speaking over the resignation, Singh said, "Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. My tenure is almost over. Government has formed a 3-member committee and elections will be held in 45 days and my term will end after the elections."

He said that every day wrestlers are coming with their new demands. "They demanded FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of people of my constituency and not becasue of Vinesh Phogat. 90% players of Haryana are with me," he added.

The BJP MP further said they (wrestlers) did not complain to any police station, sports ministry or federation for 12 years. "Before their protest, they used to praise me, invite me to their weddings and take photographs with me, seek my blessings," he continued.

On Saturday morning, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi arrived to the protest venue and expressed her solidarity with the protesters. Several Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders also spoke out in support of the athletes. The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

