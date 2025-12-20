Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav met his idol, football icon Lionel Messi, in New Delhi during Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025'. The two athletes exchanged gifts, with Yadav receiving a signed jersey and gifting Messi a cricket bat.

A Spinner Meets a Striker

Indian spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav opens up about meeting Argentina football icon Lionel Messi during the latter's visit to the national capital as a part of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025'. Yadav received an autographed jersey from the Argentine football icon. Yadav also gifted Messi a cricket bat. Kuldeep is a well-known football fan with a vocal preference for FC Barcelona, a club that Messi represented for years before his stints with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and currently Inter Miami.

In an X post, Yadav wrote, "Hay un lenguaje que compartimos, se llama «Controlar el balon» [There's a language we share, it's called "Controlling the Ball" Idolo."

Messi's Four-City GOAT Tour

Messi, along with footballers Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez, began his four-city GOAT Tour in Kolkata, then moved on to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi on December 15.

Star-studded Welcome in Delhi

In Delhi, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah presented jerseys of the Indian Cricket team to star footballers Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. In Delhi, Messi also met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley.

Messi was presented with Team India's jersey bearing the number 10 by Jay Shah, while Luis Suarez received number 9 and Rodrigo de Paul was given number 7, each customised with their names. Shah also invited Messi to attend the upcoming T20 World Cup, handing him a ticket in what became a highlight of the final leg of the GOAT India Tour.

Tour Concludes in Gujarat

Concluding his tour, Messi travelled to Jamnagar, Gujarat, where he visited Vantara, the wildlife conservation and rehabilitation centre founded by Anant Ambani. He departed from Jamnagar on Tuesday. (ANI)