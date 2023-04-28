Sehwag, Harbhajan and more - Cricketers extend support to wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan

Indian wrestlers continue their protest against WFI and its president, while some have hit back at the lack of support from fellow Indian sportspersons, including cricketers. Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and a few have come out in their support.

The Indian wrestling fraternity remains concerned as the Indian wrestlers continue their renewed protests against the Wrestling Federation of India (WF) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual abuse claims. While the restarted protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi have entered the fifth day, the Indian wrestlers have also alleged a lack of support from other fellow sportspersons in India, including cricketers.

On Thursday, Vinesh Phogat told The Indian Express, "The entire country worships cricket, but not even a single cricketer has spoken up. We aren't saying that you speak in our favour, but at least put up a neutral message and say there should be justice for whichever party. It pains me, be it cricketers, badminton players, athletics, boxing..."

"It's not like we don't have big athletes in our country. There are cricketers. They showed their support during the Black Lives Matter movement in the US. Don't we deserve even that much? You do come forward to congratulate us when we win something. Even the cricketers tweet when that happens. Abhi kya ho gaya [What happened now]? Are you so afraid of the system? Or maybe there's something fishy going on there, too?" added Phogat.

In the meantime, legendary former Indian World Cup-winning skipper and all-rounder Kapil Dev took to Instagram to share an image of the protesting wrestler. He captioned, "Will they ever get justice?" Later, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said in a tweet, "Sakshi, Vinesh are India's pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice. #IStandWithWrestlers".

Also, legendary former Indian opener Virender Sehwag tweeted, "It is a matter of great sadness that our champions, who have brought laurels to the country, hoisted the flag and brought so much happiness to all of us, have to come on the road today. It is a sensitive matter, and it should be investigated impartially. Hope the players get justice."

Sehwag was followed by former Indian seamer Irfan Pathan, who noted, "Indian athletes are always our pride, not only when they get medals for us..." On Wednesday, former Indian Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra tweeted, "It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration."

Fellow Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra also spoke on the issue, stating, "What's happening [the street protests] should never have happened. It is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with impartially and transparently." Also, world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen tweeted, "It breaks my heart to see our Olympic & World medallists in this state."