    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Grapplers claim Delhi Police have taken away generator set and mattresses

    First Published May 4, 2023, 4:56 PM IST

    Indian wrestlers' protests against the WFI chief had taken an ugly turn since Wednesday night when they clashed with Delhi Police. Meanwhile, the grapplers have claimed that the police have taken away the generator set and mattresses.

    Image credit: PTI

    The protesting wrestlers on Thursday claimed that Delhi Police had taken away their generator set and the mattresses they had kept for drying, even as heavy police deployment continued near the protest site. The protestors had to give speeches without a microphone as no generator was set. "Delhi Police have removed our mattresses which we kept for drying. They have taken away our generator set," one of the wrestlers said.

    There was heavy police bandobast at the roads leading to the protest site, which could be in anticipation that supporters may try to reach the spot after Bajrang Punia's call on Wednesday night to the farmers and general public to reach Jantar Mantar in support of them.

    Image credit: PTI

    Around 11 pm on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out with Delhi police personnel when the wrestlers were trying to get extra mattresses and wooden benches to the protest site for their night stay since the rain had left old mattresses wet and soggy. The on-duty police personnel began enquiring about the sleeping materials, as rules do not permit bringing such things to the protest site.

    (With inputs from PTI)

