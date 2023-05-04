Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Grapplers claim Delhi Police have taken away generator set and mattresses

Indian wrestlers' protests against the WFI chief had taken an ugly turn since Wednesday night when they clashed with Delhi Police. Meanwhile, the grapplers have claimed that the police have taken away the generator set and mattresses.

Image credit: PTI

The protesting wrestlers on Thursday claimed that Delhi Police had taken away their generator set and the mattresses they had kept for drying, even as heavy police deployment continued near the protest site. The protestors had to give speeches without a microphone as no generator was set. "Delhi Police have removed our mattresses which we kept for drying. They have taken away our generator set," one of the wrestlers said.

There was heavy police bandobast at the roads leading to the protest site, which could be in anticipation that supporters may try to reach the spot after Bajrang Punia's call on Wednesday night to the farmers and general public to reach Jantar Mantar in support of them.

ALSO READ: WRESTLERS VS WFI CHIEF - SC CLOSES PROCEEDINGS ON PLEA ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST BRIJ BHUSHAN