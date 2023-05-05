Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All demands of protesting wrestlers met, let Delhi police finish its probe: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

    Several wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23 with a demand that the findings of a committee which was formed to probe sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh be made public.

    All demands of protesting wrestlers met, let Delhi police finish its probe: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 5, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that all demands of the wrestlers sitting on dharna in Delhi have been met and that they should let an unbiased probe be completed by Delhi Police.

    Also read: Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Grapplers claim Delhi Police have taken away generator set and mattresses

    "It is my request to all the sportspersons who are agitating there that whatever their demands were, they were met. Court has also given its directions and they should let an unbiased probe be completed," Thakur told reporters in New Delhi.

    "Delhi police will do 'doodh ka doodh pani ka pani' and take strict action as per law," he added.

    Several wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23 with a demand that the findings of a committee which was formed to probe sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh be made public.

    Also read: Wrestlers vs WFI chief: SC closes proceedings on plea on sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan

    Sharan, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj seat in UP and the president of Wrestling Federation of India, has been accused of sexually harassing at least seven female wrestlers, including a minor. Since the protests began, he has been booked in two FIRs filed by the Delhi Police. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, RR vs GT: David Miller lauds Hardik Pandya; calls Gujarat Titans' captain a 'born leader' snt

    IPL 2023, RR vs GT: David Miller lauds Hardik Pandya; calls Gujarat Titans' captain a 'born leader'

    football For Diego Maradona Fans celebrate Napoli's first Serie A title in 33 years fireworks light up Naples watch snt

    'For Diego Maradona': Fans celebrate Napoli's 1st Serie A title in 33 years; fireworks light up Naples (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders holds nerves to tame SunRisers Hyderabad by five runs-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders holds nerves to tame SunRisers Hyderabad by 5 runs

    cricket Sushant Singh Rajput MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to be re-released across theatres; here is why-ayh

    Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to be re-released across theatres; here's why

    IPL 2023, RR vs GT preview: Rajasthan Royals versus Gujarat Titans, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs GT: Irregular Rajasthan Royals challenges Gujarat Titans for top spot

    Recent Stories

    Prosenjit Chatterjee enjoys fanboy moment with Mani Ratnam, shares frame with Aditi Rao Hydari ADC

    Prosenjit Chatterjee enjoys fanboy moment with Mani Ratnam, shares frame with Aditi Rao Hydari

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'State govt cannot ban Bajrang Dal,' says Jagadish Shettar on Congress manifesto AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'State govt cannot ban Bajrang Dal,' says Jagadish Shettar on Congress manifesto

    Apple Saket sold iPhones AirPods iPads more worth Rs 2 crore in first 10 days Report gcw

    Apple Saket sold iPhones, AirPods, iPads & more worth Rs 2 crore in first 10 days: Report

    IPL 2023, RR vs GT: David Miller lauds Hardik Pandya; calls Gujarat Titans' captain a 'born leader' snt

    IPL 2023, RR vs GT: David Miller lauds Hardik Pandya; calls Gujarat Titans' captain a 'born leader'

    Operation Kaveri: Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia shuts transit facility created for Sudan evacuees

    Operation Kaveri: Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia shuts transit facility created for Sudan evacuees

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon