    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: SC closes proceedings on plea on sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan

    Indian wrestlers' protests against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have been intensifying in Delhi. Meanwhile, Supreme Court has closed proceedings on the plea against sexual harassment allegations against him.

    First Published May 4, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India chief, after noting that FIRs have been registered and seven complainants have been provided adequate security. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the wrestlers' counsel that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

    "You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed. If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate," the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, said, adding that it is closing the proceedings for now.

    It granted liberty to the petitioner to move the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief. At the outset, the bench was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Delhi Police, that as per the apex court's April 28 order, an assessment of threat perception to the complainants was carried out by the police.

    He told the bench that adequate security arrangements had been made for the minor complainant and the six other women wrestlers. Mehta said statements of four complainants, including the minor, have been recorded under section 161 of the CrPC in the case. Several wrestlers who have won awards at international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

    The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers. The wrestlers have asserted that they would not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested.

