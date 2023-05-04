Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Will return our medals, give our life, but at least get us justice' - Vinesh, Bajrang

Indian wrestlers' ongoing protest against the WFI chief in Delhi took an ugly turn on Wednesday night following a scuffle with Delhi Police. Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have vowed to give up their medals and life for justice.

Image credit: PTI

Hurt by the boorish behaviour of the Delhi Police, protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Thursday offered to return their medals and awards to the government, saying these honours are of no use if they are being subjected to such humiliation. The wrestlers have been sitting on a protest in the national capital since April 23, demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven wrestlers, including a minor.

Around 11 pm on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the protesting wrestlers bringing in folding beds for their night stay and the on-duty police personnel who allegedly began enquiring about that. "If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live a normal life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian Government," Bajrang, an Olympic bronze medallist, told reporters on Thursday morning.

