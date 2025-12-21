Pakistan U-19 defeated India U-19 by 191 runs to win the U-19 Asia Cup. Chasing 348, India was all out for 156. Sameer Minhas scored a record 172 for Pakistan, while bowler Ali Raza took four wickets to dismantle the Indian batting lineup.

India Under-19 suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Pakistan Under-19 in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup, going down by a massive margin of 191 runs in Dubai. This was the second Under-19 Asia Cup title for the Men in Green.

India's Batting Collapses in Chase

Chasing a massive target of 348, India never really looked in control as Pakistan's bowlers produced a disciplined and ruthless performance to bundle them out for 156 in just 26.2 overs, without allowing them to bat the full 50 overs. Ali Raza was the standout performer with the ball for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 4/42 in 6.2 overs. He was well supported by Mohammad Sayyam, who picked up 2/38, Abdul Subhan with 2/29, and Huzaifa Ahsan, who returned impressive figures of 2/12. Together, the bowling unit dismantled the Indian batting line-up with regular breakthroughs.

India began the chase with some early intent, as opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi came out attacking and provided a quick start. However, the momentum was quickly halted when captain Ayush Mhatre departed early, managing 2 runs. Aaron George was the next to fall after scoring 16, and Suryavanshi's promising knock came to an end at 26 off 10 balls, an innings that included one four and three sixes. India were reduced to 49/3 in just 4.1 overs.

The collapse continued as Vihaan Malhotra was dismissed for 7, while Vedant Trivedi could add 9. Much was expected from Abhigyan Kundu, the double centurion against Malaysia Under-19, but he too failed to make an impact, scoring 13. Kanishk Chouhan managed 9 as wickets kept tumbling, leaving India struggling at 94/7 in 16.5 overs.

Lower down the order, Khilan Patel scored 19 and Henil Patel added 6. Deepesh Devendran showed some late resistance with a spirited knock of 36 off 16 balls, hitting six boundaries and two sixes. However, his effort proved to be in vain as he became the last wicket to fall, bringing an end to India's innings and sealing a comprehensive victory for Pakistan.

Minhas's Record Innings Powers Pakistan

In the first innings, Pakistan batter Sameer Minhas made history, outdoing Shahzaib Khan for the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter in Youth ODIs on Sunday. Minhas achieved this milestone during his side's ACC Asia Cup final against India at Dubai. In his innings, Minhas scored 172 in just 113 balls, with 17 fours and nine sixes, at a strike rate of 152.21. This is the eighth-highest score ever in Youth ODI history, with South Africa's J van Schalkwyk (215 in 153 balls, with 19 fours and six sixes earlier this year) at the top.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to field first. Pakistan did lose wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor (18 in 14) early at a score of 131, but Sameer had a 92-run stand with Usman Khan (35 in 45 balls, with three fours and a six) and a 137-run stand with Ahmed Hussain (56 in 72 balls, with three fours and a six) but after this partnership, Pakistan U19 kept losing wickets at regular intervals. After Minhas was dismissed at the score of 302 in 42.5 overs as the fourth wicket, Pakistan was restricted to 347/8 in 50 overs, with Niqab Shafiq (12*) and Mohammad Sayyam (13*) unbeaten. Deepesh Devendran (3/83), Khilan Patel (2/44) and Henil Patel (2/62) were among the top wicket-takers.

India needs to score 348 runs to secure the title.