Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Sakshi & Co threaten to approach SC if FIR not lodged against WFI Chief (WATCH)

The protesting wrestlers on Monday threatened to approach the country's top court if an FIR is not lodged against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and also sought to mobilise nationwide support by appealing to 'khaps', 'panchayats' and several other organisations to back their cause. On a day when the sports ministry stalled the WFI election on May 7 and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the federation, the protesting wrestlers said they have nothing to do with the polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into the allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.

Admitting that they made a mistake by ending their protest three months back, the wrestlers, led by Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, said they were "manipulated" by certain people. "We are not going to listen to anyone now. We will be the face of the protest, but we will now be guided by our 'gurujans' [elderly] and 'coach-khalifas' [mentors]. It was a mistake to end the protest the last time around. We will not accept any mediator now. We won't let anyone deceive us," said Vinesh.

ALSO READ: MINISTRY STALLS MAY 7 WFI ELECTIONS, ASKS IOA TO FORM AD-HOC PANEL TO CONDUCT POLLS

"All we want is that the police file an FIR and investigate the matter. We are citizens of independent India, and there are numerous channels to get justice. Won't we get it [justice] from anywhere?," she questioned. The wrestlers have claimed they went to Connaught Place Police Station to lodge an FIR against the WFI president, but the cops refused to entertain their plea.

While Sakshi said they were manipulated, Bajrang also said they want 'khaps' and other organisations to support their stir. "We wanted to keep it [protest] apolitical the last time around, but now, we want the farmers' organisations, the women's organisation, the 'khaps' to support us." When wrestlers began their protest in January, former wrestler and now BJP affiliate Babita Phogat had mediated between the aggrieved wrestlers and the government.

ALSO READ: Wrestler Bajrang Punia welcomes all political parties to join protest against WFI chief; check details

However, wrestlers are not happy with how Babita, who was part of the government's oversight panel, conducted herself. "Maybe she loves politics more than wrestling now," Vinesh said while jibing at her cousin's sister. Sakshi said their legal team was contemplating approaching the apex court. "We will go to the Supreme Court. If we are wrong in levelling the allegations, then a counter FIR should be filed against us," she said.

Asked if they would reveal the victims' names, Vinesh said, "The oversight committee was always biased against us. Only the Supreme Court will get to know the identity of the victims, not Brij Bhushan." Vinesh also said it benefits only Brij Bhushan, an MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party currently running the central government. "It helps. We don't know if the government is under pressure [from party MP]," she said.

ALSO READ: Wrestlers return for protest, demand panel report release on sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

Bajrang added, "You should ask the government why it is quiet. When we win medals for the country, we are complimented, and now that we are on the road with our demands, no one is bothered." Whether they feel it has become a battle of two states, Haryana, where most wrestlers hail and Uttar Pradesh, the land of WFI supremo, Bajrang shot back, "When we win medals for the country, we are known as Indian sportspersons. And now, when we fight for justice, people label it as UP vs Haryana. They [Brij Bhushan] have money and muscle power, but we have truth on our side."

Asked if they presented solid evidence before the probe panel, Vinesh said, they told the committee that Brij Bhushan called a woman wrestler in his room and tried to impose himself on her." The government had formed a six-member panel on January 23 to investigate the sexual harassment and intimidation allegations against the WFI chief. The commission submitted its report on April 5, but the government has not made public its findings, saying it is still under examination. Meanwhile, Sakshi exclusively spoke to Asianet News on the matter, and here's below what she had to say on the whole issue: