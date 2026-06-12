The USA is co-hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 with Mexico and Canada and is all set to play its first match against Paraguay. But US President Donald Trump will be giving the game a miss. The team, playing a World Cup at home for the second time, is hoping for a strong start.

US President Donald Trump will not be at the Los Angeles Stadium for the USA vs Paraguay match, which is scheduled for early Saturday morning, Indian time. This is the US team's first game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Sources say Trump won't be able to watch the match from the stadium because he's tied up elsewhere. To be fair, he isn't a huge football fan anyway. Football is still not the most popular sport in America, and Trump prefers games that are big there. He has often been seen on the golf course and is also interested in events like baseball and the NBA. His lack of interest in football might be one reason he's skipping his country's opening World Cup game. Andrew Giuliani, the chief executive of the World Cup task force, confirmed that Trump will not be at the stadium for the first match.

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Trump busy with international situation

So, what's keeping Trump so busy? Tensions are rising again in West Asia, and the conflict between the US and Iran is not cooling down. These international issues are taking up all his time, leaving no room for a World Cup match. Speaking on the matter, Giuliani said, ‘He is not coming for the first match. We have been told that he has a very packed schedule. But I know he is staying involved with the World Cup.’

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USA aims for strong performance on home ground

The USA first hosted the FIFA World Cup back in 1994. Now, 32 years later, the tournament is back in Trump's country. This time, however, the US is not the sole host; Mexico and Canada are also hosting matches. Among the three host nations, the US is the last to play its first game. The American team is aiming for a solid performance in the World Cup on home soil. However, their head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has made it clear that they are not taking their first opponent, Paraguay, lightly.

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