Wrestlers return for protest, demand panel report release on sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

The Indian wrestlers were back for the protest on Sunday in New Delhi after months following their sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They demanded that the panel releases the report.

Image credit: PTI

The country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, returned to the protest site Jantar Mantar on Sunday and demanded that the government make public the oversight panel's findings that investigated into sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers, surrounded by a huge posse of police personnel, also demanded that an FIR be lodged against the WFI boss, who had denied the allegations that first surfaced in January this year when grapplers had staged a 'sit-in' protest and demanded that federation be disbanded. The six-member oversight panel, headed by legendary boxer MS Mary Kom, submitted its report in the first week of April, but the government still needs to make it public. ALSO READ: WFI Elections 2023 - Here's why Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will not contest for president's post

Image credit: PTI

"How long will it take for the [government] committee to submit its report? It's already been three months, and we are still waiting to hear from them. Will the report come out after the girls, who have filed complaints, die?" questioned Vinesh, the world championship medallist.

Image credit: PTI

"We are tired of asking the government to release the findings. We have filed a complaint at a police station in Connaught Place and want an FIR to be filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. We have nothing to do with the [WFI] election process. We are more concerned about our careers. The [Paris] Olympics are upon us, and we want to begin preparations in earnest," she added. ALSO READ: 'Committee will finalise and give report to IOA later about sexual abuse claims against WFI chief' - PT Usha

Image credit: PTI

Singh, who has completed 12 years as WFI president, has confirmed that he will not contest for the top post in the WFI election on May 7. However, he had indicated that he might find a role within the national federation. "You people can see who runs the federation despite such serious charges. We only have the power of truth, which I suppose is insufficient. The least the government can do is to take action on the sexual harassment that has been done. We demand justice. We will continue our protest," Vinesh said.

Image credit: PTI

During the three months since the country's top wrestlers made the allegations, Singh has appeared before the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the government's oversight panel. However, multiple sources have confirmed that the wrestlers couldn't prove the sexual harassment charges against the WFI chief. ALSO READ: Oversight Committee gets two more weeks to complete probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

Image credit: PTI

"We will not budge from Jantar Mantar," said Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, adding, "This fight will not stop". "The girls have appeared before the committee, but the report has yet to come. The federation is running as before, organising nationals in their region. So, what has changed?" she questioned.

Image credit: PTI

"The promises made to us when we first protested, not one of them has been fulfilled. Two days back, seven girls, including a minor, complained to a CP police station. Despite that, they are not taking us seriously, not lodging FIR. Don't know who is behind this laxity because such sensitive issues are taken up urgently," said Sakshi. ALSO READ: Government expresses unhappiness with wrestlers' manners, doubtful to reconstitute oversight committee

Image credit: PTI