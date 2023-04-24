Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ministry stalls May 7 WFI Elections, asks IOA to form ad-hoc panel to conduct polls

    The WFI Elections were set to take place on May 7. However, the ministry has stalled the elections amid fresh protests from the female wrestlers against reigning WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and has demanded an ad-hoc panel.

    Ministry stalls May 7 WFI Elections, asks IOA to form ad-hoc panel to conduct polls-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 6:04 PM IST

    The Sports Ministry on Monday stalled the scheduled May 7 elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc committee to conduct the polls within 45 days of its formation and also manage the sports body. The ministry's decision came after the country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest here on Sunday and demanded the public disclosure of the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

    "... it is understood that the election to the EC [of WFI] has been scheduled on May 7 2023. Considering the current situation, it is reasonable that the said election process should be treated as null and void, and fresh elections to the EC should be conducted under a neutral body/Returning Officer," a ministry letter to IOA president PT Usha said.

    ALSO READ: Wrestler Bajrang Punia welcomes all political parties to join protest against WFI chief; check details

    "... a transitory committee or Ad-Hoc Committee may be constituted by the IOA to conduct the election of the Executive Council of WFI within 45 days of its formation and to manage the affairs of WFI, including the selection of athletes and making of entries for the participation of sportspersons in international events for the interim period till the next EC takes charge," the letter added.

    Following allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against Brij Bhushan by the top wrestlers, the ministry had formed a six-member oversight committee headed by Olympic medallist boxer MC Mary Kom to run the affairs of WFI and probe into the matter. The oversight committee "has ceased to exist" after submitting its report to the government, resulting in an administrative void. The ministry has, therefore, asked the IOA also to make "suitable interim arrangements" for managing the affairs of the WFI.

    ALSO READ: Wrestlers return for protest, demand panel report release on sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

    "Since wrestling is an Olympic sport and WFI is an affiliate of IOA and taking note of the current situation of administrative void in WFI, it becomes incumbent on the part of IOA to make suitable interim arrangements for managing WFI so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline doesn't suffer in any manner," the ministry letter said.

    The ministry also disclosed that Oversight Committee formed on January 23 by the government to inquire into the allegations has submitted its report. "The OC has submitted its report to the Ministry and is under examination. Some major findings include the absence of a duly constituted Internal Complaints Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, 2013 and lack of an adequate mechanism for awareness building among sportspersons for grievance redressal," the ministry said.

    ALSO READ: WFI Elections 2023 - Here's why Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will not contest for president's post

    "...need for more transparency and consultation between the Federation and stakeholders, including sportspersons. (And) need for effective communication between the Federation and the sportspersons," it concluded. The six-member Oversight Committee has wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player Trupti Murgunde, ex-SAI official Radhica Sreeman and former TOPS CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan as other members.

    During WFI's Emergency General Council and Executive Committee meeting at Gonda on April 16, Brij Bhushan confirmed that he would not contest for the president's post. Still, he hinted that he might seek a new role within the federation. Brij Bhushan has already served as WFI president for 12 years, with three terms of four years. He is ineligible to apply for the post again under the Sports Code.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 6:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI preview: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Mumbai Indians look to sort out bowling anguish in clash versus Gujarat Titans

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: Virender Sehwag 'Shirshasana' and Triple H lead birthday wishes for Master Blaster (WATCH)-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: Sehwag's 'Shirshasana' and Triple H lead birthday wishes for Master Blaster (WATCH)

    football FA Cup: It is Manchester City vs Manchester United in the final; supporters split in early predictions-ayh

    FA Cup: It's Manchester City vs Manchester United in the final; supporters split in early predictions

    CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

    CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, Bangalore vs Rajasthan: Virat Kohli blows kiss to Anushka Sharma post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli blows kiss to Anushka post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Elss Funds Vs Other Tax-Saving Investments: Which Is Better?

    Elss Funds Vs Other Tax-Saving Investments: Which Is Better?

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI preview: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Mumbai Indians look to sort out bowling anguish in clash versus Gujarat Titans

    Sudan crisis India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate over 500 citizens stranded gcw

    Sudan crisis: India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate over 500 citizens stranded

    No liquor at TN wedding halls Minister clears air on special license to serve alcohol AJR

    'No liquor at TN wedding halls': Minister clears air on 'special license' to serve alcohol

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Sanchita Banerjee Nirahua song Chumma Chapkauwa is too HOT to handle RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Sanchita Banerjee, Nirahua's song ‘Chumma Chapkauwa’ is too HOT to handle-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon