New Zealand cricket legend Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old ends his 16-year career as the country's all-time leading run-scorer with 19,346 runs and a host of other records.

New Zealand great Kane Williamson brought an end to his 16-year-long career as he announced retirement from international cricket on Friday, leaving behind a plethora of records, achievements and milestones.

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Williamson's long international career saw him play 378 international games for his country, setting countless batting records and earning the respect and admiration of the cricketing world.

By The Numbers: Williamson's Career

As Williamson bids adieu to cricket's international arena, here's a look at some of his most notable stats: The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries, according to the NZC website.

Williamson has scored the most Test runs (9,515) for New Zealand, including 33 centuries and six double-centuries. He is also the first player to score centuries in four consecutive Test matches.

In ODIs, he has the fourth most runs (7,256) for New Zealand and centuries (14), while in T20Is he is second in runs (2,575) for the Black Caps.

Williamson also boasts the highest Test batting average for New Zealand at 54.06 (minimum 20 games), the second highest ODI average at 48.69, and the third highest T20I average at 33 (minimum 5 games).

He has taken the fourth most international catches (217) and is equal first with Tom Latham and Tim Southee for the most Test wins (47) for New Zealand.

A Golden Era of Captaincy

Alongside his numbers, Williamson's captaincy and leadership style were also much admired, as he led the BlackCaps in all three formats during a golden period from 2016-2024, where they made two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

Williamson has led New Zealand in 40 Tests, registering 22 wins, 10 losses, and 8 draws, second only to Stephen Fleming, who has 28 wins from 80 Tests.

In 91 ODIs under his leadership, New Zealand recorded 46 wins, 40 losses, 1 tie, and 4 no-results, again second to Fleming's 98 wins from 218 ODIs.

He holds the record for the most T20I wins by a New Zealand captain with 39 victories in 75 matches.

Williamson's captaincy highlights include reaching the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final in India, the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final in England, winning the 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final in England, the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Final in UAE, the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final in Australia, and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final in India.

Individual Accolades

Among his individual accolades, Williamson was named the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament, 2019 ICC Test Player of the Year, and received the 2018 ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.

In 2016, he became the fastest and youngest player in history to score centuries against all major Test-playing nations.

He was also the 2015 Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World and a four-time recipient of the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal (2015-16, 2016-17, 2019, and 2020).

Williamson made a century on his Test debut against India in Ahmedabad in 2010, further cementing his legacy in New Zealand cricket.

Indian Premier League Career

Coming to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Williamson's most notable season with the bat came in 2018 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) where he ended as the tournament's highest run-getter with 735 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52.50.

'The Right Time'

Williamson's retirement means he will play no further part in the BlackCaps ongoing Test series in England, with a replacement player to be confirmed in due course, according to the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) website.

Speaking on his decision, Williamson said he had been considering retirement for some time and felt the timing was now right. He added that he always gave his best for New Zealand in every match and believed it would not be right to continue without the same level of commitment, expressing gratitude for being able to retire on his own terms.

"I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time. I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand. Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," Williamson said.

"I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There's a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team. It's a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart," he added.