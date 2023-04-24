Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestler Bajrang Punia welcomes all political parties to join protest against WFI chief; check details

    Amid the protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, the Delhi Police have started a probe into their complaint. The police have sought a report from the probe committee that was set up by the Sports Ministry.

    Wrestler Bajrang Punia welcomes all political parties to join protest against WFI chief; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia on Monday (April 24) said that the protesting wrestlers are not affiliated with any party and called on all parties to join them. The wrestlers have staged a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

    Speaking to a news agency, Bajrang Punia said, "This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest, whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP, or any other party. We're not affiliated with any party."

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers, address public meeting today

    Amid the protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, the Delhi Police have started a probe into their complaint. The police have sought a report from the probe committee that was set up by the Sports Ministry.

    As many as seven women wrestlers in India have filed a sexual harassment complaint against the WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Earlier, the wrestlers had accused the WFI chief and other trainers of sexually exploiting women wrestlers.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Siddaramaiah's 'corrupt Lingayat CM' remark sparks row

    The Sports Ministry formed a five-member committee to investigate the allegations, which submitted its report in the first week of April. However, the findings have not been made public yet.

    The wrestlers have also accused the government of not responding to their repeated attempts to contact them and have returned to Delhi's Jantar Mantar to stage a fresh protest. They have demanded the report be made public and for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to be arrested.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers, address public meeting today AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers, address public meeting today

    Gemini Shankaran, founder of famous Gemini Circus passes away at 99 anr

    Gemini Shankaran, founder of famous Gemini Circus passes away at 99

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Siddaramaiah 'corrupt Lingayat CM' remark sparks row AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader Siddaramaiah's 'corrupt Lingayat CM' remark sparks row

    Will take firm stand if anyone tries to break NCP': Sharad Pawar on nephew's next political move AJR

    'Will take firm stand if anyone tries to break NCP': Sharad Pawar on nephew's next political move

    Sudan violence: Two IAF aircraft, INS Sumedha on standby to evacuate Indians, says MEA anr

    Sudan violence: Two IAF aircraft, INS Sumedha on standby to evacuate Indians, says MEA

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers, address public meeting today AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers, address public meeting today

    Honey Singh claims he was not credited enough for Diljit Dosanjh's 2019 album; here's what he said RBA

    Honey Singh claims he was not credited enough for Diljit Dosanjh's 2019 album; here's what he said

    Khloe Kardashian's recent post gives insight into her failed relationship; know details vma

    Khloe Kardashian's recent post gives insight into her failed relationship; know details

    Fast and Furious 10 From cast to release date to plot and more Here what we know RBA

    Fast and Furious 10: From cast to release date to plot and more; Here’s what we know

    Gemini Shankaran, founder of famous Gemini Circus passes away at 99 anr

    Gemini Shankaran, founder of famous Gemini Circus passes away at 99

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon