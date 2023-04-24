Wrestler Bajrang Punia welcomes all political parties to join protest against WFI chief; check details

Amid the protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, the Delhi Police have started a probe into their complaint. The police have sought a report from the probe committee that was set up by the Sports Ministry.

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia on Monday (April 24) said that the protesting wrestlers are not affiliated with any party and called on all parties to join them. The wrestlers have staged a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Speaking to a news agency, Bajrang Punia said, "This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest, whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP, or any other party. We're not affiliated with any party."

As many as seven women wrestlers in India have filed a sexual harassment complaint against the WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Earlier, the wrestlers had accused the WFI chief and other trainers of sexually exploiting women wrestlers.

The Sports Ministry formed a five-member committee to investigate the allegations, which submitted its report in the first week of April. However, the findings have not been made public yet.

The wrestlers have also accused the government of not responding to their repeated attempts to contact them and have returned to Delhi's Jantar Mantar to stage a fresh protest. They have demanded the report be made public and for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to be arrested.