Asianet Newsable

    WWE: Will fans finally get the much-awaited feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?

    Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship at the Day 1 PPV. However, Brock Lesnar was seemingly not happy with it. Will fans finally see a feud between the two?

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Will fans finally get the much-awaited feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Atlanta, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) conducted its opening pay-per-view (PPV) of the year, as Day 1 turned out to be a massive success on Saturday. The WWE Championship match headlined the event. While initially, the match was a fatal-four way, where Big E defended the title against former champions Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, only for fellow former champion Brock Lesnar to be added just hours before, making it fatal-five way.

    Interestingly, Lesnar went on to win the championship by pinning E, much to the dismay of the other participants and delight for the fans. Lesnar was initially scheduled to face reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title, only for the champ to pull out of the event after contracting COVID-19. Thus, fans are left wondering as to what’s next for Lesnar?

    ALSO READ: Round-up 2021 - Bray Wyatt to Braun Strowman to Nia Jax - The top 10 superstars released by WWE

    It is still not clear whether Lesnar will move to Monday Night RAW following the WWE Championship victory or stay on SmackDown. However, keeping both top titles on the same show does not make sense. Also, what was notable was how Lashley stared at Lesnar post the latter’s victory on Saturday.

    Consequently, it has led to the fans thinking if they can finally see the much-awaited feud between Lashley and Lesnar. Lashley has always claimed that he is the guy who can dethrone Lesnar. Also, with WWE surprisingly putting the title on Lesnar, it could well be assumed that WWE might finally be pitching in the storyline, thanks to Reigns’ unfortunate COVID.

    ALSO WATCH: WWE superstar Seth Rollins' surprise attack by a fan on Monday Night RAW will leave you gobsmacked

    Speaking on the topic, renowned pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently said, “So, with Lesnar as champion, the next step is Lesnar vs Lashley. You could tell as they teased that glare at the end. So, and the match was booked specifically for that direction because Big E was the one who was pinned. Because, if it wasn’t Big E who was pinned, then you’d want to go with Lesnar vs Big E.”

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
