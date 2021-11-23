  • Facebook
    WWE superstar Seth Rollins' surprise attack by a fan on Monday Night RAW will leave you gobsmacked (WATCH)

    Seth Rollins led Team RAW to victory at Survivor Series 2021 on Sunday. However, he was attacked by a fan during Monday Night RAW while the attacker was arrested on Monday. Watch it here.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 1:00 PM IST
    WWE Superstar Seth Rollins played a central role. He led Team RAW to victory during the 2021 Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) on Sunday in the traditional ten-man elimination tag-team match against Team Smackdown. He pinned Jeff Hardy after stomping his head onto the mat, while the former was the sole survivor from RAW.

    Rollins currently happens to be a heel, as he likes to call himself 'The Visionary' and 'The Messiah' of Monday Night RAW. Consequently, he is not in the fans' good books right now, as well as the locker room, with the fans continuously booing him for his nuisances of late. However, it seems like one of the fans has had enough of him.

    ALSO READ: WWE fan Venkatesh Iyer makes a unique request to The 'Deadman' Undertaker; details here

    During the Monday Night RAW show at the Brooklyn Centre in New York, Rollins had just finished off his match against Finn Balor. After winning it, he walked towards the entrance stage before a fan came running in and tried to attack him. Rollins tried to hold on to him and defend himself from getting seriously injured.

    At this time, WWE officials, including match referees, surrounded Rollins and the intruder before the superstar freed himself of him, while the officials subdued and nabbed him. A fan video recorded the incident, where Rollins is seen screaming at the intruder to maintain his kayfabe. At the same time, the television live feed was cut towards a fallen Balor in the ring.

    ALSO SEE: WWE Superstar John Cena shares MS Dhoni's picture on Instagram, wins a million Indian hearts

    Later, WWE confirmed to FOX News that the New York Police Department arrested the attacker, while he would be prosecuted as per the valid laws. "WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously," it said in a statement. In the meantime, an NYPD official confirmed that the intruder was taken into custody. However, charges are yet to be implemented against him.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 1:01 PM IST
