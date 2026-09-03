Hong Kong won the toss and opted to field against India in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. While India looks to address its middle-order collapse from the last game, Hong Kong is aiming to bounce back from a heartbreaking defeat against Thailand.

Hong Kong Women have won the toss and opted to field against India in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash on Thursday in Dubai.

India kick-started their campaign with a dominant victory over Thailand, powered by an exceptional top-order performance. However, they lost momentum after a flurry of wickets in the middle overs, an area the tournament favourites will be keen to address tonight. Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking six-run defeat to Thailand in their opening match.

What the Captains Said

"We're going to have a bowl first. I think the conditions would suit that. Very confident with our batting lineup to come out here and chase down any score. So, let's make the most of these conditions. I think we've seen, as an average score, it's been about 120 -130. They're obviously a very accomplished side, so, looking at 140, 150, we've had a couple of chases like that this year," Hong Kong skipper Natasha Miles said.

"We thought of batting first because I personally believe we want to get used to these conditions as soon as possible. We are not keeping anything in mind (target). Let's just go there and execute ourselves in a positive way and let's see what we achieve at the end of the day," Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Playing XI

Teams: Hong Kong, China Women (Playing XI): Natasha Miles(c), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani(w), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Alison Siu. India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud. (ANI)