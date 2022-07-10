Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic breezes past Kyrgios to win 21st Grand Slam title; Twitter appreciates

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to win the Wimbledon 2022 Final on Sunday. While it was his 21st Grand Slam title, it happened to be his seventh at Wimbledon.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia has done it again, as he has beaten unseeded Nick Kyrgios of Australia to win the 2022 Wimbledon Final at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London on Sunday. As a result, he has won his 21st Grand Slam title and the seventh in Wimbledon. The match lasted just a minute over three hours, and it took four sets for Djokovic to get the job done 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6. Also, Wimbledon remains his second most successful event in terms of Slam titles after the Australian Open, where he has won nine championships.

It all began with the opening set, where Kyrgios raced to a break in just the second game and kept his composure to take the set 6-4. However, it was barely a situation to panic for the former world number one, having been in similar positions on countless occasions before and having bounced back nearly every time.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022 - Elena Rybakina stuns Ons Jabeur to win maiden Grand Slam title; Twitter acclaims

Djokovic knew exactly what to do from the second set, and he upped his ante by taking the points to longer rallies, eventually frustrating Kyrgios. This time, the Serbian broke early and kept his serenity to bag it 6-3 comfortably. The third set turned out to be a competitive one. However, Djokovic broke it late in the set to go up 2-1 in the match, taking the set 6-4.

Kyrgios was visibly losing his cool with some situations, including the crowd calling in between the games, as he had a few words exchanged with the chair umpire. The fourth set was highly competitive, as none of them could break, and it reached the tie-breaker, where Djokovic sailed smoothly to win it 7-3 and take the set 7-5 to clinch his 21st Slam.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022 - Ahead of final against Djokovic, Kyrgios concedes to having anxiety

Following the match, Kyrgios spoke, “Yeah, he’s [Djokovic] a bit of a god. I thought I had played well. I want to congratulate Novak. I don’t know how now many times he has won it. And thank the umpires and ball girls and boys, I know we sometimes have a tricky relationship. I am so tired. Our team has played so much tennis. I am delighted. It’s the best result of my career so far. Maybe I will be back again, maybe not.”

In contrast, Djokovic expressed, “Nick, you’ll be back. Not just in Wimbledon but many finals. You showed why you are one of the best players in the world. Congrats to you and your team. I wish you all the best, man. I think you are a fantastic talent. Considering the relationship, I never thought I would say so many nice things about you! OK, it’s officially a bromance! Hopefully, this is the start of a beautiful friendship. Let’s start with dinner and drinks, and we will see.”

“I lost words for what this trophy means. It has always been and always will be the most special tournament. I realise a childhood dream of winning this trophy. Every year it gets more meaningful. I am blessed. The most special court in the world. I am pleased and grateful to be here,” concluded Djokovic.