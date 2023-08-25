Who was Bray Wyatt, the WWE star who died at the age of 36?

Bray Wyatt was renowned for his mesmerizing performances and remarkable presence in the wrestling ring, establishing himself as a defining Superstar of his era. He achieved numerous milestones in WWE, including capturing the WWE Championship in 2017.

WWE star Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, has passed away at the age of 36. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, shared this heartbreaking news on the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda -- also known as Bray Wyatt -- unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

From his leadership of The Wyatt Family, featuring Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman, to his captivating persona as "The Fiend," Wyatt embarked on a remarkable career, engaging in iconic rivalries with legendary Superstars like John Cena, Randy Orton, and The Undertaker.

Family Ties

Wyatt's wrestling lineage was impressive. He was the son of former WWE superstar Irwin R. Schyster, the brother of current WWE superstar Bo Dallas, the nephew of both Kendall Windham and WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, and the grandson of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan.

Windham Rotunda was married to former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, and they had two children. Additionally, Rotunda had two other children from a previous marriage. His wrestling career boasted two WWE Universal championships and a WWE championship.

Notable WWE Career Highlights

Rotunda began his WWE journey in the developmental program as the character Husky Harris before evolving into Bray Wyatt, a charismatic cult leader with a sinister charm. Alongside his Wyatt Family comrades, Erick Rowan and the late Luke Harper (Jonathan Huber), they garnered fame in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, before making a high-profile debut on the WWE main roster in 2014.

One of the defining elements of Wyatt's character was his entrance, with fans illuminating the arena with their cellphone lights as eerie music played, creating a captivating spectacle.

In 2019, Rotunda reinvented himself as The Fiend, a supernatural character donning a terrifying clown-like mask. While Bray Wyatt still appeared in kid-friendly segments known as Firefly Funhouse, The Fiend became his dark alter ego in the wrestling ring. This transformation brought an innovative and polarizing aspect to WWE television, as The Fiend appeared nearly invulnerable.

Apart from his WWE Championship win in 2017, Rotunda's accolades included:

* Two-time Universal champion, with his first victory on October 31, 2019.

* RAW tag team championship alongside Matt Hardy at the Royal Rumble on April 27, 2018.

* SmackDown tag team championship with Randy Orton and Luke Harper on December 4, 2016