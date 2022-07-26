Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? Xavi breaks his silence on PSG star's future

Xavi Hernandez has revealed his thoughts on Lionel Messi's potential return to Spanish giants Barcelona amid rumours the manager has asked the club to re-sign the Argentine next year.

In response to rumours that Xavi Hernandez has urged Barcelona to bring legendary striker Lionel Messi back next summer, the club's manager has shared his opinions on the Argentine superstar's prospective return to the Spanish powerhouse team.

After Barcelona President Joan Laporta officially claimed that he "owes" Messi after the player's shocking exit in August 2021, reports on Monday revealed that Xavi Hernandez had asked the Blaugrana to try to get the 35-year-old back to the Camp Nou at the end of the upcoming season.

The report added that signing Messi on a free transfer for the summer of 2023-24 could also serve to park the differences that arose as a result of the Argentine icon's departure from the club and to close the circle of a relationship that he began when he was 13 years old. The objective would be for the prolific striker to be able to hang up his boots as a Barcelona player.

With just one year left on his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's appeal was reportedly something the club would consider. The head coach recently addressed the rumour that appears to be getting traction and said that while it would be "difficult" at this time, he would not completely rule out Messi's comeback in the future.

"Makes no sense to speak about Leo Messi's comeback at Barcelona right now. He's under contract with PSG, so it's impossible. We'll see in the future. Laporta had already said he hoped it was not yet the end for Messi at Barca," said Xavi Hernandez, who shared a close relationship with Messi as teammates, winning two trebles together in 2009 and 2015.

However, suppose Barcelona were to consider bringing Messi back to Camp Nou - in that case, it may not be an easy task as PSG has reportedly conveyed to the Argentine their desire to extend his contract beyond 2023. The Ligue 1 champions have enjoyed great sporting and economic benefits of having the legendary footballer in their ranks and want to extend this relationship.

