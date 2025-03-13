Champions League: Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr mocks Atletico fans during 2nd leg round of 16 clash (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr trolled Atletico Madrid fans during the 2nd leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, March 12.

Vinicius Jr was one of the key players for Real Madrid in the away leg of the round of clash against Atletico Madrid. However, the Brazilian international was crestfallen after missing out on penalty kick, sending high over the Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 70th. Then, he was substituted in the extra time for his teenage fellow Brazilian, Endrick. While he was entering the Real Madrid dugout after getting substituted, Vinicius Jr was booed by a section of Atletico Madrid fans who were sitting above the Real Madrid bench.

In response to the jeers, Vinicius Jr brutally trolled the Atletico Madrid fans by reminding them that their team has no Champions League titles, while Real Madrid has won 15 triumphs of the prestigious European league. He gestured 0 and 15 with his hands. The 24-year-old’s response to the jeers by Atletico Madrid fans left them furious, as they watched Vinicius Jr mocked their club for a lack of success in Champions League. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: Vinicius Jr mocking Atletico fans

Real Madrid secured their spot for the quarterfinal with 4-2 win through penalty against La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. The Los Blancos headed into the away leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash with a 2-1 win over Atletico in the home leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week. Carlo Ancelotti-led side was hoping to capitalize their lead, but received a setback in the first minute of the 2nd leg as Conor Gallagher scored an equalizer. The first half ended 2-2.

Throughout the second half, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid bolstered their defence as none of them could score a goal and the match went into extra time. However, in the extra time of 30 minutes, the result did not change as both teams failed to score at the back of the net, leading to a penalty to determine the winner of the clash.

In a penalty, Real Madrid emerged victorious with a 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid in order to secure their spot in the quarterfinal. Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Antonio Rudiger scored their penalties for Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid missed two crucial spot-kicks, sealing their elimination from the tournament.

