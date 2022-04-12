Watch: Sunny Leone tries out fly-boarding in the Maldives; leaves internet in splits

A video of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone trying her hand at fly-boarding for the first time is making rounds on social media, leaving netizens in splits.

As we all know, Bollywood actress and former American model Sunny Leone is a wanderlust person. The actress never misses a chance to travel, and her love for the oceans is pretty evident from her Instagram posts. The photos and videos of her travels and vacations are loved by millions. Now, a recent video of her trying fly-boarding in the blue waters of the Maldives is going viral.

In the video, the actress can be seen attempting fly-boarding in the blue waters of the Maldives. But what made the video hilarious is that she fails at it several times and falls into the ocean. The short hilarious video shows a compilation of 7 failed attempts which has left the netizens in splits. Take a look:

Even after several failed attempts, the actress seems to be enjoying the water sport. She shared the hilarious video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as “Epic fail” with a laughing emoji. The video has gathered around 4.2 million views and tons of hilarious comments from her fans so far.

Netizens loved the hilarious video and loaded the comment section with funny comments. Many of the users dropped laughing and heart emojis to show their love for the actress. A user even urged her to keep trying again and again until she succeeds.

On the work front, the actress recently revealed the first look of her upcoming Tamil film ‘OMG’ (Oh My Ghost). Besides Oh My Ghost, Sunny Leone will also be seen in the forthcoming action-thriller Malayalam film ‘Shero’.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal

ALSO READ: Watch: Man getting bizarre food haircuts using noodles, Cheetos, and many more leaves netizens stunned