    Vinesh Phogat retires: Mahavir Phogat assures discussion over LA28 comeback with wrestler (WATCH)

    Indian wrestling legend Mahavir Phogat has addressed his niece Vinesh Phogat's recent retirement from wrestling following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    Indian wrestling legend Mahavir Phogat has addressed his niece Vinesh Phogat's recent retirement from wrestling following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. In a statement, Mahavir Phogat expressed understanding over Vinesh's decision, attributing it to the emotional setback from her disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final. He mentioned that once Vinesh returns home, the family will discuss the possibility of her competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

    Also read: Haryana Govt to honour Vinesh Phogat as silver medallist after Paris Olympics setback, wrestler to get Rs 4 cr

    On Thursday, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling after being disqualified from the final bout at the Paris Games. She had advanced to the gold medal match but was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit.

    "She was going to bring the Olympic gold this time but got disqualified. It is natural to feel hurt after such a setback and hence she arrived at this decision. Once she is back home, we will try talking to her about competing in the 2028 Olympics," Mahavir Phogat told ANI news agency.

    Mahavir also praised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his decision to welcome Vinesh back with the same respect and rewards as given to Olympic silver medalists. Saini announced that Vinesh would be honored similarly to an Olympic medal winner, acknowledging her outstanding performance despite the disqualification.

    "It is a good initiative by the CM. He has accepted the fact that she has got the silver medal. It is a good step and I support this. I thank the Haryana government, it will encourage other athletes if such things ever happen to them," he said.

    Taking to social media platform X earlier today, the Haryana Chief Minister wrote, "Our brave daughter of Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, performed brilliantly and entered the finals of the Olympics. Due to some reasons, she may not have been able to play the final of the Olympics but she is a champion for all of us."

    Mahavir Phogat also committed to continuing his coaching career and encouraged the families of other Indian women wrestlers, including Anshu, Antim Panghal, Reetika Hooda, and Nisha Dahiya, to prepare them for the 2028 Olympics.

    Also read: 'Aap haari nahi, haraaya gaya hai': Bajrang Punia after wrestler Vinesh Phogat announces retirement

    Vinesh Phogat had reached the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals. However, she was disqualified for breaching the weight limit just before the final against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

    Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed her disappointment over Phogat’s disqualification, although she confirmed that Phogat is physically fine. Usha noted that the support staff is working to assist Phogat with weight management.

    Dinshaw Pardiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Olympic contingent, revealed that Phogat exceeded the weight limit by 2.7 kg. Despite efforts to manage her weight through restricted food and water intake, she could not meet the required limit.

    Following her disqualification, Vinesh Phogat has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to award her the silver medal. The verdict is expected soon.

    Throughout her career, Vinesh Phogat has earned two World Championships bronze medals (2019 and 2022), an Asian Games gold (2018), and a bronze (2014), as well as three Commonwealth Games gold medals (2014, 2018, 2022). She also secured a gold medal in the Asian Championships in 2021 and has won additional silver and bronze medals at the continental level.

