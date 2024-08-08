Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Haryana Govt to honour Vinesh Phogat as silver medallist after Paris Olympics setback, wrestler to get Rs 4 cr

    On Thursday, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from international wrestling, stating she no longer had the strength to continue.

    Haryana government will honour wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a medallist, despite her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight before her gold medal bout in the 50 kg category, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Thursday.

    Phogat will receive the same reward as Olympic Games silver medallists from the state government, the chief minister added.

    On Thursday, Phogat announced her retirement from international wrestling, stating she no longer had the strength to continue.

    The 29-year-old shared her decision on social media, seeking forgiveness from her supporters after being disqualified for being 100 grams overweight ahead of Wednesday's gold medal match.

    Saini said in a post on X, "Our brave daughter of Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, performed brilliantly and entered the final of the Olympics. She might not have been able to compete in the final due to some reason but she is a champion for all of us."

    "Our government has decided that Vinesh Phogat will be welcomed and felicitated like a medallist. All the respect, reward and facilities that the Haryana government offers an Olympic silver medallist will be offered to Vinesh Phogat as well," he said in Hindi.

    As per its sports policy, the Haryana government awards Rs 6 crore to Olympic gold medallists, Rs 4 crore to silver medallists, and Rs 2.5 crore to bronze medallists.

    Phogat made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the 50 kg event.

