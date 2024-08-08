Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Aap haari nahi, haraaya gaya hai': Bajrang Punia after wrestler Vinesh Phogat announces retirement

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday announced her retirement following a disheartening disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, sending shockwaves across the nation.

    Aap haari nahi haraaya gaya hai Bajrang Punia after wrestler Vinesh Phogat announces retirement snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 9:36 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday announced her retirement following a disheartening disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, sending shockwaves across the nation. The 29-year-old athlete, who was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight before her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, shared her decision on social media, expressing that she no longer has the strength to continue.

    Also read: Haryana Govt to honour Vinesh Phogat as silver medallist after Paris Olympics setback, wrestler to get Rs 4 cr

    Bajrang Punia, another prominent Indian wrestler, voiced his sorrow over Vinesh's decision. He took to social media to write, "Vinesh, aap haari nahi, haaraaya gaya hai (Vinesh, you haven't lost; you have been defeated)."

    "Hamaare liye sadaiv aap vijeta hi rahegi, aap Bharat ki beti ke saath-saath Bharat ka abhimaan bhi ho (For us, you will always be a winner. You are not only the daughter of India but also its pride)," he added.

    Vinesh made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday. She was assured of at least a silver medal before her disqualification.

    On Thursday morning, she announced her retirement, posting an emotional message on social media.

    "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," wrote the two-time world championships bronze-medallist.

    Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), requesting to be awarded a joint silver medal. Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, replaced her in the final against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt went on to win the bout and claim the gold medal. Vinesh is now hoping that CAS will award her a joint silver medal with Lopez.

    However, the international governing body of the sport, United World Wrestling (UWW), has clarified that the current weigh-in rule cannot be altered at this time.

    Also read: Lovely Professional University announces Rs 25 lakh reward for Vinesh Phogat despite Olympic disqualification

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haryana Govt to honour Vinesh Phogat as silver medallist after Paris Olympics setback, wrestler to get Rs 4 cr snt

    Haryana Govt to honour Vinesh Phogat as silver medallist after Paris Olympics setback, wrestler to get Rs 4 cr

    'No more strength now, Sorry...' Vinesh Phogat announces retirement day after Paris Olympics disqualification anr

    'No more strength now, Sorry...' Vinesh Phogat announces retirement day after Paris Olympics disqualification

    Wellalage 5-wicket haul fires Sri Lanka to 110-run win over India, secures 1st ODI series victory since 1997 snt

    Wellalage's 5-wicket haul fires Sri Lanka to 110-run win over India, secures 1st ODI series victory since 1997

    Pain behind smile Vinesh Phogat's 1st photo with IOA chief after Paris Olympics disqualification goes viral snt

    'Pain behind smile': Vinesh Phogat's 1st photo with IOA chief after Paris Olympics disqualification goes viral

    Lovely Professional University announces Rs 25 lakh reward for Vinesh Phogat despite Olympic disqualification snt

    Lovely Professional University announces Rs 25 lakh reward for Vinesh Phogat despite Olympic disqualification

    Recent Stories

    Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya getting ENGAGED today? Here's what we know about impending ceremony ATG

    Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya getting ENGAGED today? Here's what we know about impending ceremony

    Kerala: Onam Exam to be held from Sept 3-12 2024 this year anr

    Kerala: Onam Exam to be held from Sept 3 to12 this year

    Serial killer on the loose? Nine women murdered in Bareilly over 14 months; check details AJR

    Serial killer on the loose? Nine women murdered in Bareilly over 14 months; check details

    When is Nag Panchami 2024? Know date, puja muhurat, rituals ATG

    When is Nag Panchami 2024? Know date, puja muhurat, rituals

    Haryana Govt to honour Vinesh Phogat as silver medallist after Paris Olympics setback, wrestler to get Rs 4 cr snt

    Haryana Govt to honour Vinesh Phogat as silver medallist after Paris Olympics setback, wrestler to get Rs 4 cr

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon