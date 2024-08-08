'Aap haari nahi, haraaya gaya hai': Bajrang Punia after wrestler Vinesh Phogat announces retirement

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday announced her retirement following a disheartening disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, sending shockwaves across the nation.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday announced her retirement following a disheartening disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, sending shockwaves across the nation. The 29-year-old athlete, who was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight before her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, shared her decision on social media, expressing that she no longer has the strength to continue.

Bajrang Punia, another prominent Indian wrestler, voiced his sorrow over Vinesh's decision. He took to social media to write, "Vinesh, aap haari nahi, haaraaya gaya hai (Vinesh, you haven't lost; you have been defeated)."

"Hamaare liye sadaiv aap vijeta hi rahegi, aap Bharat ki beti ke saath-saath Bharat ka abhimaan bhi ho (For us, you will always be a winner. You are not only the daughter of India but also its pride)," he added.

Vinesh made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday. She was assured of at least a silver medal before her disqualification.

On Thursday morning, she announced her retirement, posting an emotional message on social media.

"Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," wrote the two-time world championships bronze-medallist.

Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), requesting to be awarded a joint silver medal. Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, replaced her in the final against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt went on to win the bout and claim the gold medal. Vinesh is now hoping that CAS will award her a joint silver medal with Lopez.

However, the international governing body of the sport, United World Wrestling (UWW), has clarified that the current weigh-in rule cannot be altered at this time.

