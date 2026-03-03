3 WWE Stars Who Could Align With Seth Rollins’ Vision After Elimination Chamber Return
Speculation grows around Seth Rollins’ new faction after WWE Elimination Chamber, with three names standing out as possible recruits.
Dan Furio
The masked man who interfered during Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu’s qualifying match was later revealed as Dan Furio, one of Rollins’ students from his wrestling school. His surprise appearance suggests he could be the first fresh face to join Rollins’ new group, adding intrigue to the faction’s early formation.
Another Hooded Intruder
In Chicago, before Rollins entered the Chamber, security stopped another black-hooded man attempting to sneak inside. His identity was revealed as another unknown wrestler, but the timing and targeting of The Vision hint strongly at him being lined up to join Rollins’ faction. His involvement could strengthen the group’s mission against Rollins’ rivals.
Grayson Waller
Fans noticed similarities between the masked attacker and WWE RAW star Grayson Waller. Many believe Waller could be revealed as part of the storyline, aligning himself with Rollins’ new faction. If true, his addition would bring star power and credibility to the group, making Rollins’ Vision a dangerous force against The Vision.
