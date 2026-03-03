Iran’s women made headlines by refusing to sing their national anthem before their Asian Cup opener, while India’s squad faced kit issues ahead of their first match.

The Iranian women’s football team made a bold statement during their AFC Asian Cup 2026 opener in Australia, refusing to sing the national anthem of the Islamic regime before their clash against South Korea.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

South Korea went on to win the match 3-0, with Kim Hye-ri scoring twice and Choe Yu-ri adding another. Despite the defeat, the Iranian players’ silent protest drew global attention, overshadowing the result and highlighting their courage on the international stage.

Scroll to load tweet…

India’s Kit Controversy Before Vietnam Clash

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team encountered unexpected problems in their preparations for the tournament. Ahead of their opening game against Vietnam in Perth on March 4, the Blue Tigresses were left frustrated after receiving training jerseys that did not fit most of the squad.

The All India Football Federation initially cited permit delays for the late arrival of kits. However, when the gear finally reached the team’s hotel, players discovered the jerseys had been manufactured for a youth side, leaving senior players unable to use them.

The squad, fresh from a training camp in Turkey, may now be forced to procure kits locally. Senior members have already written to the AIFF, expressing disappointment at the handling of the situation and urging immediate resolution.

With Iran’s protest making headlines and India’s preparation disrupted, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 has already seen dramatic off-field developments before the group stage unfolds.