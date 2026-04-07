Varun Chakravarthy’s hand injury kept him out of KKR’s clash with Punjab Kings. With no official update yet, questions remain over his availability against Lucknow Super Giants as Kolkata seek their first win of IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders are facing a crucial fitness concern ahead of their next IPL 2026 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s injury status still unclear. Chakravarthy suffered a hand injury while attempting a catch against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2, ruling him out of the subsequent match against Punjab Kings.

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The absence of Varun Chakravarthy was compounded by Sunil Narine’s illness, forcing KKR to bring Rovman Powell and Navdeep Saini into the playing XI.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation on whether Chakravarthy will be fit to feature against LSG at Eden Gardens on April 9. Team management remains hopeful the injury is not serious, but his participation is uncertain.

Varun Chakravarthy’s campaign has started poorly. In two matches, he has conceded 79 runs in six overs without taking a wicket. Against Mumbai Indians, he gave away 48 runs in four overs, followed by 31 runs in two overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Form Concerns After World Cup High

The spinner had finished the T20 World Cup 2026 as joint highest wicket‑taker alongside Jasprit Bumrah. However, since the Super 8 stage against South Africa, his economy rate has risen sharply, raising concerns over consistency.

This short injury break could provide him with the chance to reset and regain focus. KKR will hope he returns to form quickly, given his importance in the bowling attack.

KKR’s Struggles Continue

Kolkata Knight Riders opened their points tally after rain forced the abandonment of their clash with Punjab Kings. Before that, they had suffered defeats in their first two matches, losing to Mumbai Indians by six wickets and to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 65 runs.

Following the LSG game, KKR will travel to Chennai to face CSK on April 14, making Varun Chakravarthy’s fitness update even more significant for their campaign.