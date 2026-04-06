Sarfaraz Khan’s fiery fifty against RCB drew applause from Virat Kohli, even as CSK’s chase faltered. The Southern Derby saw standout knocks and crucial dismissals, leaving fans buzzing over the spirited contest.

Ace India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli was seen applauding Sarfaraz Khan’s explosive innings during the IPL 2026 clash in Bengaluru on April 5. Sarfaraz’s 25‑ball fifty came in a daunting chase of 251 runs, and though it wasn’t enough to secure victory, his effort drew admiration from Kohli, who gestured a thumbs‑up as the batter walked back.

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Sarfaraz’s innings arrived at a critical juncture. Chennai Super Kings were reeling at 30/3 inside the first three overs, staring at collapse. His counterattack reignited hopes of a fightback, but Krunal Pandya (2/36) halted the charge, dismissing him at 50. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/41) later removed Prashant Veer (43), breaking a 57‑run stand with Jamie Overton (37).

Kohli’s Gesture Highlights Southern Derby

The Southern Derby, anticipated for its intensity, fizzled out as CSK’s chase fell short. Yet Kohli’s public acknowledgment of Sarfaraz’s knock stood out, reflecting respect across rival lines. His gesture over the crowd noise became a talking point among fans, who praised the sportsmanship.

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Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s innings was anchored by Devdutt Padikkal. He stitched two vital partnerships — 56 off 37 balls with Phil Salt (46) and a rapid 58 off 21 balls with Rajat Patidar. These alliances proved decisive on a Chinnaswamy pitch that initially offered little pace.

Salt’s calculated aggression guided RCB after Kohli’s early dismissal for 28. Dropped once on seven by Shivam Dube off Khaleel Ahmed, Kohli could not capitalize. Salt’s sixes off Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj ensured RCB ended the Power Play at 51/1. His dismissal to Dube shifted momentum, but Padikkal and Patidar’s fireworks kept the scoreboard racing.