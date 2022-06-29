Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2021-22 Final: French minister apologises to Liverpool fans over chaos

    Liverpool fans’ entry into Stade de France for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final vs Real Madrid was delayed. Meanwhile, the French minister apologised to the fans for it.

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22 Final: French minister apologises to Liverpool fans over chaos-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 4:49 PM IST

    The UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22 final did not go right for English giants Liverpool, succumbing to a 0-1 loss to Spanish champion Real Madrid. Not only The Reds were denied their seventh UCL title, but their fans, too, had faced delays in entering the venue. An attempt to enter using fake tickets by some Liverpool fans led to the delay, as chaos ensued. At the same time, the security officials also reportedly used tear gas to neutralise the situation. As a result of the delay, even the kick-off had to be deferred by 45 minutes. Nonetheless, a month later, the French minister apologised for the situation.

    Speaking on the mismanagement by the officials, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin ‘partly’ took the blame for the same, as he told RTL, “Should the Stade de France have been managed better? The answer is yes. Am I partly responsible? The answer is yes. Of course, I readily apologise to everyone who suffered from this bad event management.”

    ALSO READ: After Sadio Mane, now PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool?

    Incidentally, Darmanin’s this response was contrastingly different to his initial one. Earlier, he had lauded the police for doing a great job in handling the situation “avoiding drama”, besides remarking that “this kind of incident only seems to happen with certain English clubs”. Also, with France set to host the Rugby World Cup 2023 and the Paris Olympics 2024, this mismanagement has raised concerns.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England 2022, Edgbaston Test: Records that can be broken krn

    India vs England 2022, Edgbaston Test: Records that can be broken

    IND vs SL 2022 ODI series Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to motivate teammates to get fit snt

    IND vs SL 2022: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to motivate teammates to get fit

    Would take bullet for Putin Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's shocking claim sparks outrage snt

    'Would take bullet for Putin': Former F1 boss Ecclestone's shocking claim sparks outrage

    football Its like coming home Happy Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan krn

    'It's like coming home': 'Happy' Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan

    Sri Lanka vs Australia, Galle Test: Rain wreaks havoc on Day 2; grandstand collapses krn

    Sri Lanka vs Australia, Galle Test: Rain wreaks havoc on Day 2; grandstand collapses

    Recent Stories

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister, Fadnavis Deputy CM

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis his deputy

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas snt

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board announces result; know pass percentage, toppers here - adt

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board announces result; know pass percentage, toppers here

    football When Lionel Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie De Jong would reach a 'higher level' snt

    When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon