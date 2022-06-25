After Sadio Mane, now PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool?

Liverpool could reportedly let 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah leave Anfield this summer with his future still uncertain.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Days after Sadio Mane signed a deal with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, reports have surfaced that Liverpool could let another star striker Mohamed Salah leave Anfield this summer with his future still uncertain. The Egyptian, who has 12 months left on his deal, could follow the Senegalese star's footsteps as his contract situation at Merseyside remains unresolved. Also read: Mane a modern-day Liverpool icon, says Klopp after forward joins Bayern Munich

Image Credit: Getty Images

As a result, if a good offer comes up and negotiations go on, Liverpool might be forced to cash in. According to The Sun, a sum of 60 million pounds is considered close to the club's estimation considering Salah's circumstances. The 30-year-old player came in 2017 and has since been incredibly productive, winning another Golden Boot last season after scoring 23 goals.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Salah, however, wants a significant wage raise to reflect his significance at Anfield. Liverpool has maintained a rigid pay structure for a while and doesn't appear eager to change it. That might have cost them Mane, and as a result, the Egyptian might leave. Also read: No Heung-Min Son in PFA Premier League Team of the Year infuriates football enthusiasts

Image Credit: Getty Images

The top earners at the Reds make roughly 240,000 pounds per week, but the forward reportedly wants his pay to increase to 400,000 pounds per week. Liverpool may be forced to cut their losses this summer as negotiations are expected to go on with no apparent conclusion in sight.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Champions League winner Real Madrid is one of the teams keeping an eye on the situation as they search for their next Galactico. After defeating Liverpool and Salah in the final in Paris, Los Blancos are hoping to sign another star, having missed out on Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe this summer. Salah's function as a wide forward makes him an appealing option even though Florentino Perez has no plans to buy a striker.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Egyptian had recently claimed he would remain for 12 months but gave no guarantees beyond that. He said, "I have a contract until season, so I'll be staying until then." He was then quizzed on whether that meant he would sign a new deal, but replied: "No, not yet, nothing at all."

Image credit: Liverpool/Facebook

To replace Mane, Liverpool has already signed Darwin Nunez for a club-record sum, and they also have Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz on their roster. Although Jurgen Klopp's frontline used to select themselves, the guard is currently shifting.

Image Credit: Getty Images