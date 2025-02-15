Tripura's 22,000-seater international stadium nears its completion

The state's cricket journey accelerated in the late 1980s with its participation in the Ranji Trophy, and since then, Tripura has consistently competed in national tournaments.

Tripura, a state with a rich cricketing history that dates back to the early 1970s, is now on the verge of completing its long-awaited international standard cricket stadium.

This endeavour, which began with the selection of a suitable site and an estimated cost of Rs 185 crores, has seen significant progress since its inception.

President Of TCA, Tapan Lodh said, "Cricket activity in Tripura began as early as the 1970s. Since then, Tripura has participated in the Ranji Trophy since the late 1980s and has continuously competed in national tournaments across various formats. Interestingly, Tripura is placed in the Eastern Zone of Indian cricket rather than the North Eastern Zone, and it has performed quite well in most tournaments. Tripura is now in the elite group of teams in many tournaments."

He further said that Tripura has been working towards installing an international-level cricket stadium.

"A site was selected, and the estimated cost for building a stadium with a seating capacity of 22,000 was approximately Rs 185 crores. Work on the project commenced in early 2017. To date, Rs 125 crores have been paid to the contractors. An additional Rs 20-25 crores worth of work is expected to be undertaken, with completion targeted for next July," he said.

"As of now, 80 percent of the civil construction work has been completed, including the cricket ground, which has been handed over to the TCA. Local tournaments have already begun on the ground. The major components still pending include steel work on the top floor and the installation of high-mast LED lights and power metal lights, which are essential for an international standard stadium," he further said.

"I would like to take the opportunity to convey my thanks from TCA to the state government, particularly the Chief Minister, who was highly persuaded to complete the work as early as possible. This project is one of his ambitious projects for the development of cricket in Tripura," he added.

In early 2017, the Lodha Commission, tasked with recommending reforms for Indian cricket, emphasized the expansion of cricket activities at the district level, and the construction of an international-level stadium in Tripura was prioritised. With the commission's recommendations in mind, the project for a 22,000-seat international cricket stadium at Narsinghgarh began.

However, the progress was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this setback, the project resumed and is now nearing its final stages. The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) has already paid Rs 125 crores to the contractors, and most of the civil construction work--approximately 80 percent is completed. The cricket ground has been handed over to TCA, who have already started local tournaments at the venue.

The remaining work includes the installation of high-mast LED lights, power metal lighting, and the final touches to the steel work on the top floor. The contractors are committed to completing the remaining work, estimated at Rs 20-25 crores, by July next year.

Tripura cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the completion of the stadium, which will not only enhance the state's cricketing infrastructure but also put it in a position to host major tournaments, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). If approved by the IPL authorities and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), this stadium could become a new hub for elite cricket in the region.

With the ambitious project in its final stages, the dream of hosting international cricket events in Tripura is about to become a reality, marking a major milestone for the states cricketing future.

