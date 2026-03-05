NZ pacer Matt Henry praised his team's bowling effort in the T20 WC semifinal against South Africa. The Blackcaps sealed a final berth, demolishing the unbeaten Proteas by nine wickets, powered by Finn Allen's record 33-ball century.

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry acknowledged that the Blackcaps (New Zealand national cricket team) delivered a brilliant performance with the ball against South Africa in the first semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. On Wednesday New Zealand sealed the final berth of the T20 WC by demolishing South Africa, who were unbeaten until yesterday, by nine wickets. Powered by Finn Allen's historic 33-ball century, the fastest in the T20 World Cup history, New Zealand chased down the target of 170 in just 12.5 overs. However, the foundation of New Zealand's victory was set up in the first innings by their bowlers. Right from the start, New Zealand bowlers tightened their grip over the Proteas batters, giving nothing away. Matt Henry (2/34 in 4 overs), Cole McConchie (2/9 in 1 over), Lockie Ferguson (1/29 in 4 overs) and Rachin Ravindra (2/29 in 4 overs) all contributed significantly.

'Brilliant job controlling that': Henry on bowling effort

Henry praised his team's bowling effort, saying restricting South Africa to 169 was excellent, especially on a small ground like Eden Gardens with dangerous hitters in the South African bowling lineup. He highlighted that their control helped shift momentum into New Zealand's batting innings. "I think the way to restrict that side to that total of 169 was a brilliant job. I think we'd be taking that any day here at Kolkata and Eden Gardens, obviously, it's tough when you've got a small side [boundaries] like that as well to protect. It can be really dangerous with the power-hitters they [South Africa] do possess. So I think the way we did a great job controlling that. Also wresting some momentum into our batting innings, which is obviously really good as well," Henry said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

'Enjoy this moment': Henry on reaching the final

New Zealand needed Henry to deliver in the final overs of their bowling innings. Earlier, their spinners--especially Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie--had restricted South Africa to 113 for 5 in 16 overs. But the death overs proved costly: Henry conceded 15 runs in the 17th over, James Neesham went for 22 in the 18th, and Lockie Ferguson gave away 13 in the 19th. That left Henry with one crucial over and he stood out in that. In the 20th over, he took two wickets in two balls while giving away just six runs, limiting the set batter Marco Jansen to only two deliveries in the final six balls. He said reaching the final is special, praised the team's strong performances--including Finn Allen's outstanding innings--and emphasised enjoying the moment before focusing on the next challenge. "Yeah, it's pretty special to be able to obviously reach another final. The guys are really excited but for now is to enjoy this. I think the guys have been playing some really good cricket and some special innings from Finn [Allen]. Just unbelievable. So to enjoy that and then we can move on and get ready for what's to come," Henry said.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and opted to bowl first, reducing SA to 77/5. From there, a partnership of 73 runs between Tristan Stubbs (29 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (55* in 30 balls, with two fours and five sixes) took SA to 169/8 in 20 overs. Rachin Ravindra (2/29), Matt Henry (2/34) and Cole McConchie (1/9) were among the top bowlers for NZ.

In the run-chase, Seifert (58 in 33 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Allen (100* in 33 balls, with 10 fours and eight sixes) put on a 117-run stand for the opening wicket, and Allen, along with Rachin Ravindra (13*), took NZ to a win in just 12.5 overs. (ANI)