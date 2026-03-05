England skipper Harry Brook has been his team’s leading run-scorer, tallying 228 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 161.70. His aggressive approach will be tested against India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chakaravarthy has endured expensive spells in recent matches, conceding heavily against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies. Yet he remains a wicket-taker, with 12 scalps in seven outings. Importantly, he has dismissed Brook three times in five T20 innings, restricting him to 45 runs off 30 balls. This battle could prove decisive in the middle overs.