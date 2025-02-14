SL vs AUS: Kusal Mendis and spinners shine as Sri Lanka stun world champions with 2-0 ODI series win

A century by Kusal Mendis and incredible spells by spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage helped Sri Lanka complete a series whitewash against Australia, thumping the world champions by 174 runs in the second ODI at Colombo on Friday.

Sri Lanka has completed a whitewash series win by 2-0 and an inexperienced Aussie line-up in absence of skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh, their frontline and secondary pacers, have been served a trailer of how ugly things could get for them in ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 onwards.

After Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first, Pathum Nissanka fell early in single digits. An 88-run partnership between Nishan Madushka (51 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Kusal Mendis, helped Lankans cross the 100-run mark. While Kamindu Mendis's poor run in the series continued, skipper Charith Asalanka, the centurion of the first ODI, provided support to Mendis with a 94-run stand for the fourth-wicket.

Kusal completed his century in 113 balls, with 11 fours, his fifth in ODI cricket.

Asalanka pressed the acceleration button towards the end with Janith Liyanage (32* in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes), ending with 78* in 66 balls, with six fours and three sixes. SL ended their innings at 281/4 in their 50 overs. Hardie, Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa took a wicket each.

In their run-chase, the inexperienced Aussie line-up once again did not have any answers for Sri Lanka's spin bowling. Only Travis Head (18 in 18 balls, with three fours), Steve Smith (29 in 34 balls, with three fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis (22 in 27 balls, with four boundaries) reached double digits scores.

Australia was bundled out for 107 runs in 24.2 overs.

Wellalage (4/35) and Hasaranga (3/23) were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka. Asitha Fernando was also impressive with figures of 3/23.

Mendis was crowned as the 'Player of the Match' award.

