SL vs AUS: Kusal Mendis and spinners shine as Sri Lanka stun world champions with 2-0 ODI series win

Sri Lanka has completed a whitewash series win by 2-0 against an inexperienced Aussie line-up. 

SL vs AUS: Kusal Mendis and spinners shine as Sri Lanka stun world champions with 2-0 ODI series win HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 14, 2025, 7:28 PM IST

A century by Kusal Mendis and incredible spells by spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage helped Sri Lanka complete a series whitewash against Australia, thumping the world champions by 174 runs in the second ODI at Colombo on Friday.

Sri Lanka has completed a whitewash series win by 2-0 and an inexperienced Aussie line-up in absence of skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh, their frontline and secondary pacers, have been served a trailer of how ugly things could get for them in ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 onwards.

Also read: Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

After Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first, Pathum Nissanka fell early in single digits. An 88-run partnership between Nishan Madushka (51 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Kusal Mendis, helped Lankans cross the 100-run mark. While Kamindu Mendis's poor run in the series continued, skipper Charith Asalanka, the centurion of the first ODI, provided support to Mendis with a 94-run stand for the fourth-wicket.

Kusal completed his century in 113 balls, with 11 fours, his fifth in ODI cricket.

Asalanka pressed the acceleration button towards the end with Janith Liyanage (32* in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes), ending with 78* in 66 balls, with six fours and three sixes. SL ended their innings at 281/4 in their 50 overs. Hardie, Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa took a wicket each.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI rejects 'senior player' request to travel with family to Dubai

In their run-chase, the inexperienced Aussie line-up once again did not have any answers for Sri Lanka's spin bowling. Only Travis Head (18 in 18 balls, with three fours), Steve Smith (29 in 34 balls, with three fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis (22 in 27 balls, with four boundaries) reached double digits scores.
Australia was bundled out for 107 runs in 24.2 overs.

Wellalage (4/35) and Hasaranga (3/23) were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka. Asitha Fernando was also impressive with figures of 3/23.

Mendis was crowned as the 'Player of the Match' award.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NBA 2025: Watch fight breaks out between Tristan Thompson and Toronto Raptors after unethical dunk

NBA 2025: Watch fight breaks out between Tristan Thompson and Toronto Raptors after ‘unethical dunk’

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam completes 6000 ODI runs, equals Hashim Amla's world record (WATCH) HRD

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam completes 6000 ODI runs, equals Hashim Amla's world record (WATCH)

Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

Learn to play without Bumrah: Harbhajan Singh's advice to Team India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 (WATCH) HRD

'Learn to play without Bumrah': Harbhajan Singh's advice to Team India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 (WATCH)

No shortage of talent: Virat Kohli send wishes to RCB womens team ahead of their WPL title defence (WATCH) HRD

'No shortage of talent': Virat Kohli sends wishes to RCB women's team ahead of their WPL title defence (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Retail Traders Bet On XRP To Beat SOL, ADA, LTC To An ETF Approval

Retail Traders Bet On XRP To Beat SOL, ADA, LTC To An ETF Approval

Ingersoll-Rand Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Stays Neutral

Ingersoll-Rand Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Stays Neutral

Nano Nuclear Energy’s December Quarter Losses Widen: Retail Sentiment Sours

Nano Nuclear Energy’s December Quarter Losses Widen: Retail Sentiment Sours

Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji Won becomes the first female to lead medical drama, Deets inside MEG

Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji Won becomes the first female to lead medical drama, Deets inside

Daylight bank heist in Thrissur: Robber took only Rs 15 lakh from Rs 45 lakh in counter, police find key clues dmn

Daylight bank heist in Thrissur: Robber took only Rs 15 lakh from Rs 45 lakh in counter, police find key clues

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon