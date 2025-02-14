'Learn to play without Bumrah': Harbhajan Singh's advice to Team India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 (WATCH)

A week before the Champions Trophy, the BCCI dropped a bombshell by confirming India will line up without Jasprit Bumrah for the marquee event.

Learn to play without Bumrah: Harbhajan Singh's advice to Team India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 (WATCH) HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 14, 2025, 3:51 PM IST

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh weighed in on the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and identified the moment where "favourites" India would miss his on-field presence the most in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

After completing a 3-0 ODI series whitewash over England, India proved their mettle to bamboozle the top sides despite missing their ace in the hole, Bumrah. A week before the Champions Trophy, the BCCI dropped a bombshell by confirming India will line up without its "national treasure" in the marquee event.

Also read: Bumrah's Champions Trophy 2025 omission raises eyebrows: Is IPL 2025 fitness for MI the real reason?

Bumrah was in a race against time to get fit in time for the tournament. But his lower back injury proved to be enough to keep him away from the exhilarating contest.

Harbhajan Singh on India's bowling attack without Bumrah

Harbhajan analysed India's depth without Bumrah and was convinced that the Men in Blue would fare well with the amount of experience in the pace armoury.

"I still believe India is the favourite in the Champions Trophy. Bumrah is a big force, who can win matches. Even without Bumrah, there are a lot of experienced players like Arshdeep, Shami, Kuldeep and Jadeja. India is the favourite, but they have to play like the favourites," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

With Bumrah out of commission, speedsters Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana will have to bear the brunt of delivering the crucial breakthroughs.

Even after enduring a huge setback, India's batting unit's return to form has offered them a moment of reprieve. The star-studded batters, who lost their mojo in Australia in Tests, returned to their usual swagger during the three home ODIs against England.

India captain Rohit Sharma struck a blistering century in the second ODI. Batting maestro Virat Kohli found his rhythm in the final ODI with a well-paced fifty. Runs effortlessly trickled out of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's bats.

Harbhajan Singh's advice to Team India 

With things falling in place for India before the marquee event, the former spinner sent a message to the Rohit Sharma-led side to learn to play without Bumrah if they want to win the tournament.

"I call India a favourite because of its capability. Rohit is back in form, Virat has scored runs, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer keep on scoring runs. So batting and bowling departments are performing well. I think Bumrah's absence will be felt in the last couple of overs when the opposition will need a few runs with just two or three wickets in hand. But I think if you want to win the tournament, you should learn to play without Bumrah," he added.

India will begin its Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

Also read: Bumrah breaks his silence after Champions Trophy 2025 exclusion; shares mirror selfie with message for fans

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

No shortage of talent: Virat Kohli send wishes to RCB womens team ahead of their WPL title defence (WATCH) HRD

'No shortage of talent': Virat Kohli sends wishes to RCB women's team ahead of their WPL title defence (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: NZ suffer huge blow before mega event, Ben Sears ruled out with hamstring injury snt

Champions Trophy 2025: NZ suffer huge blow before mega event, Ben Sears ruled out with hamstring injury

Totally incorrect: McCullum refutes Pietersens claim of Englands lack of training during India ODI series HRD

'Totally incorrect': McCullum refutes Pietersen's claim of England's lack of training during India ODI series

Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI rejects 'senior player' request to travel with family to Dubai HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI rejects 'senior player' request to travel with family to Dubai

Recent Stories

Lalit Modi finds love again after breakup with Sushmita Sen; SEE his Valentine's Day post with new partner shk

Lalit Modi finds love again after breakup with Sushmita Sen; SEE his Valentine's Day post with new partner

Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

Kim Kardashian OPENS up on her divorce with Kanya West; Here's what she said ATG

Kim Kardashian OPENS up on her divorce with Kanya West; Here's what she said

Forget Hype, AME Delivers: Why This Science-Driven Brand is Outpacing Skincare Glants

Forget Hype, ÂMÉ Delivers: Why This Science-Driven Brand is Outpacing Skincare Giants

Sonakshi Sinha to Aditi Rao Hydari: 6 Celebrity couples enjoying their first V-Day NTI

Sonakshi to Aditi: 6 Celebrity couples enjoying their first V-Day

Recent Videos

Kerala Temple Tragedy: 3 Dead as Elephants Run Amok! What Happened?

Kerala Temple Tragedy: 3 Dead as Elephants Run Amok! What Happened?

Video Icon
Pulwama Attack 2019 Remembrance: CRPF 76 Battalion Honors Fallen Army Personnel | Asianet Newsable

Pulwama Attack 2019 Remembrance: CRPF 76 Battalion Honors Fallen Army Personnel | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sambit Patra Provides Update on Manipur Amid President’s Rule: BJP’s North East in Charge Speaks Out

Sambit Patra Provides Update on Manipur Amid President’s Rule: BJP’s North East in Charge Speaks Out

Video Icon
Madhubala BIRTHDAY Special: 10 TIMELESS Iconic SONGS of Eternal Beauty!

Madhubala BIRTHDAY Special: 10 TIMELESS Iconic SONGS of Eternal Beauty!

Video Icon
Brahma Anandam REVIEW: Brahmanandam’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts Despite Slow Pace

Brahma Anandam REVIEW: Brahmanandam’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts Despite Slow Pace

Video Icon