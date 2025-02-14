Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: 7 batters who can find form in Champions Trophy 2025

Several star batters have been enduring a lean patch of form in recent months, but the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 is a perfect opportunity for them to unleash their firepower and rediscover their lost form.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 just around the corner, teams will be hoping their stars to make an impact by peaking their form in the marquee event. Several star batters have been enduring a lean patch of form in recent months, but the upcoming ICC tournament or mini-World Cup is a perfect opportunity to unleash their firepower and rediscover their lost form. The seasoned players often thrive on big occasions, bringing out the best in them. The upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 serves as a perfect opportunity for them to turn their things around. Take a look at star batters who can find form in Champions Trophy 2025

1. Virat Kohli Virat Kohli made his timely return to form ahead of Champions Trophy, scoring a fifty in the third and final ODI of the series against England in Ahmedabad. Before finding his form, the 36-year-old went through a lean patch over the few months, including a moderate Test series against Australia, not an ideal return to Ranji Trophy and 5-run dismissal in the first ODI. However, Kohli’s lean patch in international cricket over the last few months does not shadow his pedigree as one of the greatest ODI batters. Kohli has always been one of the reliant batters in ICC tournaments and is expected to make an impact for India in Champions Trophy 2025.

2. Babar Azam Pakistan star batter Babar Azam’s form has been under heavy scrutiny as he failed in the ODI tri-series. Azam could manage to score only 62 runs at an average of 20.67. Last year, the 30-year-old aggregated 228 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 57 in ODI matches. Babar Azam last scored a century during the Asia Cup against Nepal 2023. His struggles in recent months have raised concerns about his form ahead of Champions Trophy 2025. However, the former Pakistan batter has the opportunity to make an impact for Pakistan and return to his form in the Champions Trophy 2025.



3. Steve Smith Steve Smith was in poor form in the two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, where he scored just 41 runs at an average of 20.50. Since Smith has been appointed as captain of Australia after Mitchell Starc ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025, the talismanic batter’s form is crucial for Australia’s chances in the tournament. Last year, Smith had an ideal outing in ODIs, scoring 306 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 43.71. But, he had a disastrous start to ODIs this year, raising concerns about his form. However, Steve Smith can be expected to step up for the team at Champions Trophy 2025.

4. Joe Root Joe Root made his return to ODI cricket in the recently concluded series against India. It was his first appearance in the format since the World Cup group stage fixture against Pakistan in 2023. Though he scored a fifty against India in the 2nd ODI, the 34-year-old’s return to the format was not ideal as he aggregated just 112 runs at an average of 37.33 in three matches. Also, it has been almost five years since he last scored a century and his return to ODI cricket after a long gap has raised concerns about his ability to perform in Champions Trophy 2025. Given his calibre and adaptability, Root can find his form in the marquee event.

5. Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma is another player who can be expected to find his form in the Champions Trophy 2025. Team India skipper had gone through a rough patch in the recent months, including an abysmal Test series against Australia, followed by average outing in his Ranji Trophy and two-run dismissal in the first ODI against England. However, he managed to silence his critics with a blistering 119-run knock in the second ODI before being dismissed cheaply again in the ODI series finale. Though his inconsistent performance has raised concerns, his ability to deliver his high-stakes tournament makes him a key player in India’s campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025.

7. Harry Brook The white-ball series against India was a forgettable campaign for Harry Brook as he failed to create an impact for England. Throughout the India tour, Brook managed to score only fifty and thus, raised concerns about his form ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. His struggle against spin bowling was very much evident throughout the India series. However, his aggressive strokeplay and his ability to score quickly, especially on flat tracks, Brook has the potential to bounce back and make an impact while playing a crucial role in England’s campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025.

7. Travis Head Travis Head has been one of the aggressive batters of his generation, but the left-handed batter failed to perform in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, scoring 18 runs in 1 match. He could not replicate his Test form in the shorter format of the game. However, Travis Head is a crucial player for Australia in the Champions Trophy, given his aggressive approach at the top-order and his ability to take on the new ball. His match-winning performances in the ICC tournaments, especially his century against India in the 2023 ODI World Cup Final, is itself evidence that the left-handed batter has the temperament to deliver on the big stage.

