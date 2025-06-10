Ravichandran Ashwin was fined 30% of his match fee for his outburst at an on-field female umpire after a controversial LBW dismissal in a TNPL match against Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Dindigul Dragons (DD) captain Ravichandran Ashwin was penalized for his outburst at an on-field female over his controversial LBW dismissal in the TNPL 2025 match against Tiruppur Tamizhians at the SNR College Cricket Stadium in Coimbatore on Sunday, June 8.

Dindigul Dragons suffered their first defeat of the season with a nine-wicket loss to Tiruppur Tamizhans. After being bundled out for 93, collapsed from 61/3, Dindigul Dragons could not defend their total as Tiruppur Tamizhans chased down the 94-run target in 11.5 overs.

Ganeshan Periyaswamy picked the only wicket for Dindigul, dismissing Amit Sathvik for 13. For Tiruppur, Tushar Raheja led the run-chase with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 65 off 39 balls, while S Radhakrishnan remained unbeaten on 14 off 21 balls.

Ashwin's argument with an on-field female umpire

During the match, Ravichandran Ashwin’s heated argument with an on–field female umpire caught the attention of the spectators, experts, and netizens. The incident took place in the fifth over of the Dindigul Dragons’ innings when Ashwin attempted a paddle sweep, but the ball hit the pads of Tiruppur skipper Sai Kishore. The on-field umpire took some time before signalling it out.

Furious Ashwin walked up to the umpire and sought an explanation from her behind his LBW dismissal as he was unhappy with the decision. However, the female umpire did not pay much heed to the veteran Indian cricketer, who walked back to the dugout with a visibly frustrated face as he hit on the pads and gestured in disagreement before uttering a few words in anger. Ashwin even threw his gloves toward the Dindigul Dragons’ dugout in anger over his controversial LBW dismissal.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s behaviour and dissent towards the on-field umpire over the decision sparked debate as many pointed out that the ball was indeed pitched outside the stump, and that’s what the veteran Tamil Nadu cricketer was trying to show to the umpire. However, the umpire responded by shaking her head and upholding the decision.

As per the rule, when the ball is pitched outside the stump, an LBW decision cannot be given, even if the ball goes and hits the stumps. The only exception to this rule is if the batter attempts to play a shot and the ball hits the ball between wicket and wicket, irrespective of where the ball is pitched.

Ashwin fined for his outburst at the on-field umpire

Ravichandran Ashwin had to pay a big price for his anger and outburst towards the on-field female umpire, as well as the misuse of equipment over his controversial LBW dismissal. As per the statement by TNPL, the veteran Tamil Nadu cricketer has been fined 30% of his match fee, 10% for showing dissent towards the umpire, and 20% for misusing the equipment.

"Ashwin was fined 10 per cent for showing dissent towards the umpires and 20 per cent for misuse of equipment. He accepted the sanctions," the TNPL official told Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, Dindigul Dragons, are currently in the fifth spot on the points table after their first defeat of the season, following a victory against Lyca Kovai Kings. With a win and a defeat, Dindigul earned two points.

Dindigul Dragons will play their next match against Madurai Panthers at Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem on Saturday, June 14.