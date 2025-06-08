Dindigul Dragons captain Ravichandran Ashwin argued with the on-field female umpire after he was given out for LBW during the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 match against Tiruppur Tamizhans at the SNR College Cricket Stadium in Coimbatore on Sunday, June 8.

The incident took place in the fifth over of Dindigul’s innings when Ravichandran Ashwin attempted to play a paddle sweep off Tiruppur’s Sai Kishore’s spin bowling. However, the veteran all-rounder missed the ball completely as it hit the pad. The on-field female umpire raised the finger to single it out, much to the surprise of Ashwin, who was angry over the decision.

Ashwin walked up to the umpire and sought an explanation from her for why he was given out, but the umpire did not give much heed to the Dingidul Dragons captain. The veteran Tamil Nadu cricketer walked back to the dugout in anger as he was seen hitting his pads in frustration over his LBW dismissal. Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed for 18 runs. The video of the same was posted by Star Sports on the X handle (formerly Twitter).

WATCH: Ashwin’s argument with female umpire

Meanwhile, Dindigul Dragons were bundled out for 93 in 16.2 overs after being put to bat first by Tiruppur Tamizhans skipper Sai Kishore. The Dragons suffered a batting collapse in the middle overs. They had a brilliant start to the innings, racing to 59/1 in six overs. However, things got drastically worse as they lost wickets in quick succession in the middle overs. Dindigul were at 61/3 after Indrajit’s dismissal, and from thereon, their batting lost its stability, with middle and lower-order batters failing to step up for the side.

Dindigul Dragons lost their remaining seven wickets in just 32 runs, with the collapse triggered by Esakkimuthu A, who registered figures of 4/26 at an economy rate of 6.50. Shivam Singh was the top scorer for the Dragons, scoring 30 off 27 balls, while Ashwin and R.K. Jayant scored 18 runs each.

Apart from Esakkimuthu, Mathivannan and Sai Kishore also contributed to Tirippur’s bowling by taking two and three wickets, respectively.

Dindigul Dragons suffer first defeat of the season

Meanwhile, Dindigul Dragons suffered their first defeat of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 with a nine-wicket defeat to Tiruppur Tamizhans in Coimbatore.

After being bundled out for 93, Dindigul Dragons could not defend their total as Tiruppur Tamizhans chased down the 94-run target in 11.5 overs. Ganeshan Periyaswamy picked the only wicket for Dindigul, dismissing Amit Sathvik for 13. For Tiruppur, Tushar Raheja led the run-chase with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 65 off 39 balls, while S Radhakrishnan remained unbeaten on 14 off 21 balls.

The defending champions, Dindigul Dragons, are currently in the fifth spot on the points table with a win and a defeat, while accumulating two points. While Tiruppur Tamizhans have a same number of wins and defeats as Dragons, but are in the second spot on the points table due to a better run-rate.