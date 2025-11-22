Ex-England captain Joe Root had a nightmare start to Ashes 2025, scoring a duck and 8 in Perth. His century drought in Australia continues, dropping his Test average Down Under to 31, increasing pressure to perform in the remaining series matches.

Former England captain and star batter Joe Root has endured a nightmare start to the ongoing Ashes 2025 series against Australia, as he was dismissed cheaply in both innings of the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On the opening day of the Ashes opener, England were bundled out for 172 before the visitors restricted Australia to 123/9 by stumps, with Ben Stokes and his pace battery, including Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, running through the hosts’ batting line-up. England wrapped up Australia’s first innings batting by bowling them out for 132 and taking a 40-run lead in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

After 19 wickets falling on the opening day of the first Ashes Test, which is a stunning feat as it was the most wickets to fall on Day 1 of the Ashes Test since 1909, England and Australia entered the second day in a highly tense contest, with the visitors holding a slender first-innings lead and both teams under pressure to gain the upper hand early in the series.

Joe Root’s Nightmare Start to the Ashes 2025

England star batter Joe Root has been in the spotlight since he arrived in Perth for the Ashes series opener at Optus Stadium, as he has historically struggled on Australian soil, having never scored a Test century in Australia despite being one of England’s most prolific batsmen. Many English cricket fans were expecting the former captain to overcome his long-standing struggles in Australia and deliver a commanding performance in the series opener at Perth.

However, Joe Root failed to live up to the expectations of the fans as he failed to register double-digit scores in both innings of the Perth opener. In England’s first innings batting, the 34-year-old was dismissed for a seven-ball duck, registering his ninth duck against Australia in international cricket. Root’s nightmarish performance continues in the second innings as he was dismissed for 8 runs, leaving England struggling to build a substantial total despite having a first-innings lead.

Joe Root’s twin failures with the bat in the Perth opener of the ongoing Ashes series add to his growing woes Down Under, extending his century drought on Australian soil.

Scroll to load tweet…

Joe Root is playing his fourth Ashes series on Australian soil and continues his search for an elusive maiden international century in the country, a milestone that has so far remained frustratingly out of reach.

The veteran England batter now faces mounting pressure to deliver in the remaining matches, as his form will be under immense scrutiny, with fans and pundits watching closely to see if he can finally conquer Australian conditions.

Root’s Test Batting Average in Australia Dipped

Adding to a disastrous start to his fourth Ashes series on Australian soil, Joe Root’s Test batting average has significantly dipped. Before the Perth opener, the former England captain aggregated 892 runs, including nine fifties, at an average of 35.68 in 14 matches and 27 innings, a modest record for a batter of his calibre in Australia.

Following his duck and single-digit score in the second innings of the Perth opener, Joe Root’s Test batting average has dropped further to 31, putting even more spotlight on his inability to convert starts on Down Under pitches. The former England captain’s century drought in Australia has put him in focus since he arrived in Perth, with the Australian media piling pressure on him as The West Australian has already branded him “Average Joe.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Joe Root’s inconsistent performance on Australian soil has continued to cast doubt on his ability to make a significant impact in the remainder of the ongoing Ashes 2025 series.

Joe Root’s record in the Ashes series appears to be decent rather than exceptional, with his solid overall numbers having been overshadowed by his struggles to produce big scores on Australian soil. In 35 Ashes matches, Root has amassed 2436 runs, including 4 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 39.29.