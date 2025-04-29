Image Credit : Getty

Indian spin bowling legend Ravichandran Ashwin revealed the reason behind his decision to retire from international cricket in the middle of the Australia Test Tour in December last year.

Ashwin was conferred with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, April 28.. The 38-year-old was one of the two recipients alongside former India football captain IM Vijayan for the highest civilian honour. Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded the Padma Shri for contribution to Indian Cricket.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer was one of the best bowlers for India, especially in Tests, where he is the second highest wicket-taker for the country with 537 wickets, including 37 fifers and 25 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 2.83 in 106 matches. He also contributed with the bat in the longest format of the game, amassing 3503 runs, including 6 centuries and 14 fifties, at an average of 25.75.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin’s sudden retirement from international cricket amid the Border-Gavaskar Trophy became one of the biggest mysteries.