Ravichandran Ashwin, recently honored with the Padma Shri, revealed the reasons behind his sudden retirement from international cricket during the Australia tour.
What led Ashwin to announce retirement amid Australia tour?
Indian spin bowling legend Ravichandran Ashwin revealed the reason behind his decision to retire from international cricket in the middle of the Australia Test Tour in December last year.
Ashwin was conferred with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, April 28.. The 38-year-old was one of the two recipients alongside former India football captain IM Vijayan for the highest civilian honour. Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded the Padma Shri for contribution to Indian Cricket.
The Tamil Nadu cricketer was one of the best bowlers for India, especially in Tests, where he is the second highest wicket-taker for the country with 537 wickets, including 37 fifers and 25 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 2.83 in 106 matches. He also contributed with the bat in the longest format of the game, amassing 3503 runs, including 6 centuries and 14 fifties, at an average of 25.75.
However, Ravichandran Ashwin’s sudden retirement from international cricket amid the Border-Gavaskar Trophy became one of the biggest mysteries.
Ashwin’s unexpected retirement call
Just before The Gabba Test ended in a draw due to rain in Brisbane, there was a buzz of a major announcement and it was Ravichandran Ashwin announcing call it quits from international cricket. Before his retirement, Ashwin played the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide where he picked a wicket and scored 22 runs in the first innings and then dropped for the Brisbane Test.
Ashwin held the press conference alongside India skipper Rohit Sharma to announce his retirement from all formats of the game at the international level. The veteran Indian spinner was not picked for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. The first hint of the retirement came after the video went viral on social media, where Virat Kohli emotionally hugged Ashwin as soon as the former learned that The Gabba Test was the latter’s last presence in India’s dressing room.
Ashwin thought of retiring after the 100th Test
Before announcing the retirement after The Gabba Test, Ashwin had the plans to bid adieu to his international career after playing his 100th Test against England in Dharamsala. Speaking to his former CSK teammate, Michael Hussey on his podcast ‘Mike Testing 1,2,3’, Ashwin stated that he wanted to give it a go in the home season as he was having fun, adding that how his family helped him physically and mentally.
“To be very honest, I wanted to do it after my 100th Test. And then I thought, Ok, let me give it a go in the home season. Because, I mean, you’re playing well, and you’re getting wickets, you’re making runs," the 38-year-old said.
“I thought it does make sense to play a bit. I was having a lot of fun, but the whole hard yards that I had to put through to put myself in the park again, physically and mentally, one of the most important things that was pulling me down was the family time," he added.
Ashwin planned to retire after the Chennai Test
Ravichandran Ashwin realized that the Chennai Test against Bangladesh in September last year was a better opportunity to retire as he scored a century and picked a six-wicket at his home ground. Again, he put off the retirement call and went on to play the Test series against New Zealand, given his form, but Team India was whitewashed by the Kiwis at home.
“I thought I’d probably close off with the Chennai Test here. I ended up getting a six-wicket haul and a hundred. So it’s very tough to quit when you’re doing very well. So, I went on with the series, and we lost against New Zealand.” Ashwin told Hussey.
“So, one after the other, it was just building up. And then I thought, okay, let me go to Australia. Let me see how this goes. Because the last time I was in Australia, I had a great, great tour," he added.
How Perth exclusion took emotional on Ashwin
The veteran Indian spinner further revealed that his exclusion from the opening Test of the Australia series in Perth took an emotional toll on him and realized it was his time to retire from international career.
“When I didn’t start in Perth, it was like, okay, this whole circle keeps going again. People add very little value to what you’re going through emotionally.” Ashwin added.
“They don’t really consider that because your emotions are yours, and it doesn’t matter to anybody else. So I had been contemplating that, and then I thought, okay, maybe it is time," he concluded.
Ashwin continues to play IPL after international retirement
After retiring from international cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin continues to play in the IPL, where he is representing Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing season of the tournament after the franchise picked him for INR 9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction. The veteran Indian spinner has had a decent outing in the IPL 2025, picking 5 wickets in 7 matches. Also, Ashwin will play for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 in July. He was retained by Dindigul Dragons for INR 16 Lakh.