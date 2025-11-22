New Zealand beat the West Indies by four wickets in the third ODI to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. Pacer Matt Henry was named Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul as the Windies were bowled out for 161 at Seddon Park.

Black Caps whitewash West Indies 3-0

New Zealand secured a convincing four-wicket win over the West Indies in the third and final ODI at Seddon Park on Saturday. With this victory, the Black Caps whitewashed the Caribbean giants 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. Right-arm pacer Matt Herny was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant four-wicket haul.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Henry's four-for restricts Windies to 161

Windies were bundled out for 161 runs in 36.2 overs after they opted to bat first. Roston Chase top-scored with 38 off 51 deliveries, including three fours and one six. John Campbell made 26 off 24 balls, with the help of four boundaries. Khary Pierre scored an unbeaten 22 runs off 34 balls, including two sixes. For New Zealand, speedster Matt Henry (4/43 in 9.2 overs) took a four-wicket haul. Jacob Duffy (2/27 in 7 overs) and captain Mitchell Santner (2/27 in 6 overs) scalped two wickets apiece.

Chapman and Bracewell lead the chase

While chasing 162 runs, NZ openers Devon Conway (11 off 17 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (14 off 22 deliveries) failed to provide a good start. Will Young, who batted at No. 3, departed cheaply for three runs. Middle order-batters Mark Chapman (64 off 63 deliveries, including eight fours and two sixes) and Michael Bracewell (40* off 31 balls, with the help of six fours) guided New Zealand to chase down the target in 30.3 overs. For the West Indies, Matthew Forde (2/46 in 9 overs) and Jayden Seales (2/35 in 8 overs) had a decent day with the ball.

Tour summary and upcoming Test series

Earlier, New Zealand won the first ODI by seven runs after the West Indies failed to chase down a 269-run target. The hosts won the second match by five wickets in the run-curtailed match. Before the ODI series, New Zealand won the five-match T20I series 3-1 against West Indies.

After the conclusion of the white-ball series, both countries will face each other in the three-match Test series, starting December 2 in Christchurch. The three-match Test series will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. (ANI)