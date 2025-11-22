Chelsea star Cole Palmer suffers another setback, delaying his return as key matches approach.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer will remain sidelined for another week after fracturing his toe at home. The English midfielder was on the verge of returning from a groin injury but has now suffered an unexpected setback.

Speaking before the Premier League clash against Burnley, Maresca explained that Palmer injured his left toe after hitting it on a door late at night. The manager revealed the player will miss upcoming fixtures against Burnley, Barcelona, and Arsenal.

“He is probably not available for tomorrow, for sure Barcelona, for sure Arsenal,” Maresca said. “Unfortunately, he had an accident at home with his toe. It’s fractured. The only thing we know is he is not available for this week and next week.”

Maresca added that Cole Palmer was close to rejoining full training after recovering from his groin issue. The midfielder had been present at the training ground but has not yet worked with the first team. “He was very close. He was back with us, almost with the groin, which is very good news, but he has this small problem,” Maresca noted.

The Chelsea boss described seeing Cole Palmer at the club facilities without socks or footwear, observing that he was not limping but acknowledged that even a small toe injury can be painful.

Chelsea have been without Palmer since he came off early in the 2‑1 defeat to Manchester United in September. His absence has forced tactical adjustments, though the team has continued to perform strongly.

Chelsea Boss Highlights Palmer’s Importance to Team

Maresca admitted that both he and the squad prefer having Palmer on the pitch. “The team prefer it when Cole is playing, I feel much better with Cole on the pitch,” he said. “But when he is not, we need to find solutions. The team is doing fantastic, really well.”

Despite missing their influential playmaker, Chelsea have lost only two of their last eleven matches across all competitions. They currently sit third in the Premier League table, trailing leaders Arsenal by eight points and second‑placed Manchester City by two.

Palmer’s return was expected to boost Chelsea’s attacking options, but the latest injury means the club must continue without him for at least another week.