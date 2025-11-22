Image Credit : Getty

The reveal of Roman Reigns as the final member of Team Punk on RAW was predictable, but his absence from SmackDown was glaring. CM Punk also failed to show up in Colorado, leaving their teams without leadership presence. Neither man was scheduled for the advantage match, but appearing would have added weight to the storyline.

Reigns especially could have reinforced his role before another likely hiatus after WarGames. While Brock Lesnar’s absence is understandable given his free‑agent status, stars like IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Kairi Sane from RAW still showed up to back their teams.