World No.1 Djokovic's explosive claim: Would rather sacrifice trophies than get Covid vaccine

In a statement that can send the world of tennis into yet another frenzy, World No.1 Novak Djokovic has made an explosive claim stating he would rather miss out on future trophies than be forced to take the Covid-19 vaccine. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was recently deported from Australia after the government cancelled his visa over his vaccination status, forcing the Serbian to miss the Australian Open 2022.

In an exclusive interview with BBC, Djokovic was asked if he would sacrifice taking part in future competitions like the French Open and Wimbledon over his stance on the vaccine. In response, the Serb said, "Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay."

World No.1, however, added that he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement but supported an individual's right to choose.

Confirming that he did take vaccine jabs as a child, the Serbian added, "I was never against vaccination. But I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."

Ahead of this year's Australian Open, Djokovic had obtained the necessary medical exemption to enter the country to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year as he had recovered from Covid-19 in December 2021. However, despite two successful court challenges, Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, had personally cancelled the 34-year-old's visa on the grounds that his presence could incite 'civil unrest' and encourage anti-vaccine sentiment.

While addressing speculations over the timing of his Covid-19 positive case in December and his attitude towards the vaccine, Djokovic said, "I understand that there is a lot of criticism, and I understand that people come out with different theories on how lucky I was or how convenient it is."

"But no-one is lucky and convenient of getting Covid. Millions of people have and are still struggling with Covid around the world. So I take this very seriously, I really don't like someone thinking I've misused something or in my own favour, in order to, you know, get a positive PCR test and eventually go to Australia," the World No.1 added.

"I was really sad and disappointed with the way it all ended for me in Australia. It wasn't easy," the Sebian admitted.

"The visa declaration error was not deliberately made. It was accepted and confirmed by the Federal Court and the minister himself in the Ministry for Immigration in Australia."

"So actually, what people probably don't know is that I was not deported from Australia on the basis that I was not vaccinated, or I broke any rules or that I made an error in my visa declaration. All of that was actually approved and validated by the Federal Court of Australia and the Minister for Immigration."

"The reason why I was deported from Australia was because the Minister for Immigration used his discretion to cancel my visa based on his perception that I might create some anti-vax sentiment in the country or in the city, which I completely disagree with," Djokovic added.

Despite all the drama that has surrounded his Covid-19 vaccination statud, Djokovic hoped vaccination requirements for certain tournaments would change in future. The Serbian also added that he was hoping he 'could play for many more years'.

However, Djokovic also confirmed his willingness to forego the chance of becoming the greatest men's tennis player of all time because he felt so strongly about not getting the Covid vaccine jab. When BBC asked why, the tennis sensation said, "Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

Djokovic's rival Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open 2022, registering a record 21 Grand Slam titles - the most of any competitor.

Talking about the importance of wellness, health and nutrition, Djokovic added that his decision had been partly influenced by the positive impact factors like changing his diet and sleep patterns had had on his overall abilities as an athleted.

However, the World No.1 suggested that he is keeping his mind open about the possibility of getting a Covid-19 vaccine in the future 'because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid'.

"I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus," Djokovic told BBC.