    Novak Djokovic deported: Defending Australian Open champion leaves Melbourne (See Pictures and Video)

    Novak Djokovic's visa remains cancelled, as Australia's Federal court stated. He will not be defending his crown at the Australian Open. He has flown home on Sunday from Melbourne.

    Melbourne VIC, First Published Jan 16, 2022, 6:07 PM IST
    After days of uncertainty, it is clear that Novak Djokovic of Serbia will not be staying back in Australia to defend his crown at the 2022 Australian Open (AO). On Sunday, the reigning world number one lost his visa appeal to the Federal Court of Australia. He has flown to his home from the Melbourne airport on the same day.

    As per reports and journalists, Djokovic was spotted at the Melbourne airport along with personnel of the Australian Border Force (ABF). In a shared picture, the Serbian sits at the airport lounge, awaiting his flight, while the ABF personnel accompany him. In another photo, the personnel are seen escorting him through the airport.

    Also, in a video shared, Djokovic is seen walking in the airport en route to his departure. He is reportedly on his way to Dubai, whereon he will be going back to his Serbian home in Belgrade. Check out some more pictures below, along with the flight carrying the defending champion to the gulf country.

    "I would like to make a brief statement to address the outcomes of today's Court hearing. I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate before making any further comments beyond this. I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister's decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open," Djokovic's statement read after court's ruling, reports CNN.

