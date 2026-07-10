Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh lauded Haryana's wrestling ecosystem as the best in India. He predicted the country will surpass its Olympic medal tally, crediting world-class training, government support, and Haryana's unique schemes.

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh praised Haryana's wrestling ecosystem, calling it the best in the country and expressing confidence that India will surpass its previous Olympic medal tally. Speaking to the media, Singh said athletes are receiving world-class training through ongoing national camps and highlighted Haryana's unique akhada stipend scheme, extensive wrestling academies, and training infrastructure as key factors behind the state's dominance in the sport.

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"The arrangements were excellent, and the athletes are very happy. Our record in the upcoming Olympics will be broken. We will bring home even more medals," he told reporters.

Government Support for Athletes

Highlighting the support extended by the Central government, Singh said national coaching camps are currently being conducted at three locations and stressed that all athletes are being treated equally. "As far as the Government of India is concerned, national camps are currently running at three locations. There is no discrimination against any athlete, and they are performing exceptionally well," he said.

Haryana's Unmatched Sporting Infrastructure

The former WFI chief also lauded the Haryana government for its initiatives to promote wrestling, claiming that no other state matches its sporting infrastructure. "As for the state government, the facilities available in Haryana are unmatched by any other state in the country. The government here runs an akhada scheme where an athlete receives a stipend ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 upon registration. No other part of the country has such a system," Singh said.

He further said Haryana has an extensive network of wrestling academies, training halls and wrestling mats, providing athletes with the infrastructure needed to excel in the sport. "Nowhere else will you find as many academies, wrestling mats, or training halls," he added.