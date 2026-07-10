Novak Djokovic reached a record-breaking 15th Wimbledon semifinal after a five-hour marathon battle against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Despite the historic win, Djokovic remains stoically focused on his upcoming semifinal match against rival Jannik Sinner, dismissing the achievement as 'just another semi-final'.

The World No.8 and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was completely unfazed by the pressure of his achievements and the physical toll of over five hours of marathon battle against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the men’s singles quarterfinal at Wimbledon 2026.

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Novak Djokovic reached a record-breaking 15th Wimbledon semifinal, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in a thrilling five-set battle - 7-6(10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(4), in the quarterfinal. The clash lasted for five hours and fifteen minutes, setting a new record for the longest quarter-final match in the history of the All England Club.

With this victory, Djokovic extended his record to 55 Grand Slam semifinal appearances and his eighth consecutive last four at the All England Club. The 24-time Grand Slam champion remains characteristically stoic, brushing off the magnitude of his historic run with a cold-blooded reminder of his current mission.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2026: Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner To Renew Rivalry In Blockbuster Semi-Final Showdown

‘It’s Just Another Semifinal’

Following the quarterfinal win against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic was reminded of his historic achievements by BCC presenter Lee McKenzie during the on-court interview, where she asked if he had time to appreciate the magnitude of reaching a record-breaking 15th semi-final at the All England Club.

Djokovic, who was still catching his breath after over five hours of thrilling marathon battle against the Canadian tennis star, gave a straightforward and nonsensical reply to his historic achievements, stating that he is focused only on the path ahead, not the pages of history.

“That’s great, but it’s just another semi-final for me. I’ll look at all the numbers when I finish my career,” the Serbian tennis star said.

“Right now, it’s all business. I still have to recover, I’m still in the tournament, and I have the best player in the world in two days’ time,” he added.

Despite a plethora of achievements under his belt, Novak Djokovic’s refusal to bask in his glorious legacy underscores the relentless pursuit of perfection that has defined his career. The 39-year-old, who has been one of sport's iconic ‘Big Four’, alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray, has long since transcended the era of rivalries that defined the first two decades of the century.

Djokovic’s straightforward answer to the magnitude of his career reflects the singular focus required to stay at the pinnacle of the sport for nearly two decades.

Djokovic Faces Ultimate Test against Jannik Sinner

Over the last few years, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been Novak Djokovic’s most formidable rivals, representing the new guard of tennis dominance. Since Alcaraz was ruled out of Wimbledon this year due to a right wrist injury, the burden of the ‘new guard’ has fallen squarely on the shoulders of the defending champion, Sinner.

Djokovic and Sinner have played against each other six times at Grand Slams, five semifinals and one quarterfinal. The Serbian tennis star has experienced a remarkably balanced rivalry with the Italian, with their 12th career meeting set to determine who moves on to the championship match.

While Jannik Sinner currently holds a narrow 6-5 lead in their overall head-to-head record, this upcoming clash marks their seventh encounter on the Grand Slam stage. The semifinal is all the more important for Novak Djokovic as he has been aiming for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title since the 2023 US Open.

That pursuit has defined his season and now brings him to a high-stakes showdown on Centre Court. Djokovic and Sinner have been locked in a competitive and shifting rivalry, with the Italian holding a narrow 6-5 lead in their career head-to-head record.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2026: Novak Djokovic's Son Steals the Show With Reaction to Match-Point Diving Volley (WATCH)