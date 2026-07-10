Spain and Belgium players observed a minute's silence ahead of their FIFA World Cup quarterfinal to honour victims of the Almeria wildfires. At least 11 have died and 19 are missing in the blaze sweeping through Spain's Andalusia region.

Spain and Belgium players paid tribute to the victims of the Almeria fires by observing a minute's silence ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against Belgium at the Los Angeles Stadium on Friday (local time). The Spanish Men's National Football Team shared the moment on X, expressing condolences to those affected by the tragedy. "Respectful minute of silence at the Los Angeles stadium to honor the victims of the Almeria fires. Rest in peace," the team's official X account posted.

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Massive Wildfire Claims 11 Lives in Southern Spain

At least 11 people have died, 19 others remain unaccounted for and around 600 residents have been displaced after a massive wildfire swept through southern Spain's Andalusia region, with authorities continuing intensive firefighting operations amid concerns over changing wind conditions. In a statement, the Regional Government of Andalusia confirmed that the death toll from the wildfire that broke out in the municipality of Los Gallardos stands at 11, correcting earlier reports of 12 fatalities. The fire is currently affecting the municipalities of Los Gallardos, Bedar and Antas in the Almeria province of Spain.

The regional government stated that approximately 600 people remain displaced from their homes, with around 120 residents having been evacuated overnight, joining those previously evacuated from the Almocaizar neighbourhood, Fuente del Albarico, Los Pinos, La Serena and the Pinar area of nearby Bedar. Authorities said 74 evacuees have been accommodated at the Lubrin theatre and another 74 at the Garrucha theatre.

Authorities Urge Public to Follow Safety Directives

Antonio Sanz Cabello, Andalusia's Minister of the Presidency, Health and Emergencies, appealed to residents to strictly follow official safety directives issued during the emergency. "I want to make an appeal to everyone's sense of responsibility. In an emergency, the authorities' instructions are not recommendations: they are designed to protect lives. If evacuation or confinement is ordered, do so immediately and following the established routes," Sanz said in a post on X, while expressing gratitude to emergency personnel and public administrations for their coordinated response to the wildfire in Los Gallardos. (ANI)