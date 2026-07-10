Germany's Alexander Zverev ended British wildcard Arthur Fery's dream run at Wimbledon 2026, winning the semi-final 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4. The victory marks Zverev's first-ever men's singles final at the All England Club.

Germany's Alexander Zverev brought Arthur Fery's dream Wimbledon 2026 campaign to an emphatic end on Friday, defeating the British wildcard 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the men's singles final at the All England Club for the first time in his career.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Zverev Dominates After Tight First Set

Playing in front of a packed Centre Court firmly behind the home favourite, Zverev weathered an early challenge before taking complete control of the contest, according to ATP. The German's powerful serving, relentless baseline hitting and superior experience proved too much for the 23-year-old Fery, whose remarkable run had captivated British fans over the past fortnight.

The opening set was the most closely contested. Zverev earned the first break in the fourth game, only for Fery to respond immediately with an impressive break back after chasing down a delicate drop volley and forcing errors from the German. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the tie-break as Fery struggled with unforced errors, including a double fault, allowing Zverev to race through it without conceding a point.

Having secured the opener, the French Open champion raised his level considerably. He dominated the second set with aggressive returning and a commanding first serve, striking 12 winners while denying Fery a single break-point opportunity. Two breaks of serve helped Zverev wrap up the set comfortably and silence the partisan Centre Court crowd.

Historic Milestone for Zverev

Fery fought hard to stay in the contest in the third set, but Zverev delivered the decisive blow at 2-2 with a series of powerful groundstrokes that earned the crucial break. From there, the world No. 3 remained composed, serving out the match after two hours and 14 minutes to reach his fifth Grand Slam final and first at Wimbledon.

The victory makes Zverev only the third German man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon final, joining Boris Becker and Michael Stich. Fresh from winning his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last month, the 29-year-old has now won 13 consecutive matches at majors and will climb to World No. 2 in the ATP Live Rankings next week. Zverev will now face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final as he chases a rare Roland Garros-Wimbledon double.

Fery's Breakthrough Performance

Despite the defeat, Fery exits Wimbledon with his reputation greatly enhanced. The world No. 114 defeated Damir Dzumhur, Otto Virtanen, Zizou Bergs, Grigor Dimitrov and Flavio Cobolli en route to becoming just the fifth British man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals. His breakthrough run is set to lift him 78 places to World No. 36 and earn him £900,000 in prize money, the biggest payday of his career. (ANI)